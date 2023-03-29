"The whole world knows what a great wife I have" - Germany legend reacts hilariously as video of his na*ed wife goes viral

Germany legend Andreas Brehme has been left embarrassed after a video of him showing his na*ed wife during an online appearance went viral.

Brehme became a national hero after he helped Germany win the FIFA World Cup in 1990. He converted a penalty to give his side a 1-0 win against Argentina in the final that year.

However, the former Bayern Munich defender had egg on his face after he made a major botch during an online appearance. He was recording a personalized birthday message video for a fan when the incident happened.

Brehme started off the video normally as he began wishing the fan with the camera pointing directly at him. He, though, was soon interrupted by a noise coming from his right-hand side.

Confused by what was happening, the former left-back turned the camera towards the sound. As a result, he ended up accidentally recording his na*ed wife, Susanne Schaeder, in the video.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball



thesun.co.uk/sport/21857930… Germany World Cup winner interrupted by naked wife during birthday video message to fan Germany World Cup winner interrupted by naked wife during birthday video message to fanthesun.co.uk/sport/21857930… https://t.co/ILy57ahwYa

To make matters worse, Brehme also inadvertently sent the clip to the fan, who got more than was expected. The Germany World Cup hero has been red-faced as the said video has now gone viral online. Reacting to the whole fiasco, he told Bild [via The Sun]:

"We only realized it when more and more friends called. I have no idea why this is coming up now. Someone must have posted it. I didn't even realize that I had sent it at the time."

"Now the whole world knows what a great wife I have! Shouldn't have happened, but I can laugh at myself. In future, I'd better let Susanne film.”

Brehme's wife Susanne also saw the funny side of the incident as she said:

"That was last summer on vacation at Lake Garda. But what's up? So you can see me changing on the beach. Or in the sauna. We laugh about it and I tease Andy, my social media expert.”

Brehme will undoubtedly be hopeful of avoiding such botches in the future.

Who is Germany football legend Andreas Brehme?

Andreas Brehme etched his name in the history books after helping Germany win the World Cup in 1990. He also plied his trade for European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Inter Milan at club level.

The former left-back also had a brief stint in Spain with Real Zaragoza. He tried his hand at management after hanging up his boots and last worked as an assistant coach at VfB Stuttgart between 2005 and 2006.

In 2014, there were reports (h/t Bleacher Report) that Brehme was close to bankruptcy. He was said to be in €200,000 debt at the time.

Poll : 0 votes