"The world wants him" - Thierry Henry says he loves watching Manchester United and Chelsea target

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has lavished praise on RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, who is reportedly attracting interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Nkunku, 24, has been in red-hot form for the Bundesliga side this season. He has scored a remarkable 35 goals and contributed 20 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions.

Henry has been impressed with what he's seen from the French star this season as well. He told CBS Sports (via Team Talk):

"I do love watching him. Goals and assists. He is just having fun this season, but he is adding goals this year. He's in the national team now. His confidence... the world wants him."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are contemplating making an official bid for Christopher Nkunku next week. They have a good relationship with the player's agent.



(Source: Manchester United are contemplating making an official bid for Christopher Nkunku next week. They have a good relationship with the player's agent.(Source: @Plettigoal 🚨 Manchester United are contemplating making an official bid for Christopher Nkunku next week. They have a good relationship with the player's agent.(Source: @Plettigoal) https://t.co/UfYsqR9ySx

As per Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenburg, Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is interested in signing Nkunku. As per Mail, he was dismayed when he was informed that the club had no scouting reports on the Frenchman.

Meanwhile, Plettenberg also claims that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is tracking the Frenchman.

Express reports that the fee being touted to lure Nkunku away from the Red Bull Arena this summer is around £63.9 million.

Why Manchester United and Chelsea are set to slug it out for RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku has been in scintillating form this season

Interest in Christopher Nkunku from Manchester United and Chelsea is merited given the Frenchman's phenomenal season in front of goal.

He was instrumental in RB Leipzig's journey to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League, scoring four goals in five appearances. They were beaten by Rangers 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals but Nkunku scored in the second leg.

He has wowed fans with his mesmerising quick feet, goal pedigree and pace. He offers a ton of versatility too as he can play along the frontline having been used as a winger, a secondary striker and as a centre-forward.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



The Frenchman is having some season:



Games: 49

Goals: 32

Assists: 20



@btsportfootball



A quite simply sublime finish from Christopher Nkunku has drawn RB Leipzig level on aggregate against Rangers.The Frenchman is having some season:Games: 49Goals: 32Assists: 20 A quite simply sublime finish from Christopher Nkunku has drawn RB Leipzig level on aggregate against Rangers.The Frenchman is having some season:Games: 49Goals: 32Assists: 20🎬 @btsportfootballhttps://t.co/WGuBIKpq2g

The 24-year-old rose through the Paris Saint-Germain youth ranks before making 55 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions and scoring eight goals.

He would move to Leipzig in 2019 for £11.7 million. He has gone on to make 135 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, scoring 47 goals and contributing as many assists.

PSG will perhaps be ruing their decision to sell the impressive forward with his reputation as one of Europe's top talents continuing to grow.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh