"The worst defeat in a Champions League final" - Antonio Cassano slams Inter Milan after their 5-0 loss to PSG in UCL final

Former Inter Milan striker Antonio Cassano slammed Simeone Inzaghi after the Champions League loss to PSG. He claimed that there were no positives for the Serie A side in the match they lost 5-0.
Speaking to Viva el Futbol, Cassano stated PSG destroyed Inter Milan in every way possible. He added that there was a contrast between the two sides and the Italian side had no reply to whatever Luis Enrique's side were doing on the pitch. He said via Tribal Football:
"It could have been a joy, instead Inter was destroyed in all respects. Personality, game quality, ideas. It may be fine once, twice or three, but an abysmal difference has been seen. And it must be considered that they didn't have the biggest team in their history. The coach instilled the idea of playing the game man to man, (Ousmane) Dembelé I think went 70 times to press on the goalkeeper, taking away the opportunity from the Nerazzurri to start from behind. The worst defeat in a Champions League final."
"Doué devastated them, Kvara also hurt the full back. It was an exhibition. It went well against Bayern and Barcelona, but 3-4 steps are missing to win the Champions League. It will be hard to get up, to understand who to start from, it will be very hard, it remains in your mind how I have been carrying 4-0 from Spain for so long."
Achraf Hakimi scored the opening goal before Desire Doue scored a brace to make it 3-0 just after the hour mark. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored 10 minutes after Doue's goal before Senny Mayulu scored late to seal a stunning win.
Inter Milan need change but should not make drastic changed after Champions League loss to PSG, claims Cassano
Antonio Cassano spoke about Simeone Inzaghi and claimed that Inter Milan need to change the system they play. He believes that it has been the same for years.
He said via Tribal Football:
"It is useless to seek faults, it is like shooting on the red cross on this game for Inter and Inzaghi. What could change? Even wanting to change: if you have never changed in 4 years, it is not that you wake up in the morning and try new things. The problem is that the first 4 changes of Inter were 3 defenders and Zalewski. Try to change something, to guide..."
Inter Milan were set for a treble this season but finished trophyless. They lose the Coppa Italia semifinal to AC Milan and lose the Serie A title to Napoli.