“The younger generation is no longer ready to compromise when the older one saw it as a question of zeros” – Kylian Mbappe’s lawyer speaks out on image rights issue with France 

Kylian Mbappe's lawyer has commented on the controversial subject of the forward's image rights with the French national squad.

According to The Mail, the forward refused to take part in the refusal to take part in Les Bleus' team photoshoot due to a long-running dispute over image rights. He chose not to take part in a scheduled photoshoot with the squad as he is against promoting certain sponsors such as gambling sites and fast food outlets.

The issue also threatened to derail Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) career before he signed a bumper new contract to stay at the Ligue 1 champions in the summer.

The superstar striker is reportedly demanding complete control over his image rights, which has prompted manager Didier Deschamps to call a meeting.

Speaking to Ouest-France, Kylian Mbappe's lawyer Delphine Verheyden had her say on the issue, as he stated (as translated by Get French Football News):

“Times change, athletes too. The younger generation is no longer ready to compromise when the older one saw it as a question of zeros. My job is to ensure that we do not dispossess athletes of their image rights, which are fundamental to personality.”

Verheyden also denied claims that she has a controlling influence over the PSG star and added:

“I listen to the player and help him unfold what he thinks. Some want to pass me off as the great puppeteer but that is up to them. Me and my client, we know what is true.”

French Football Federation releases statement regarding Kylian Mbappe's rights dispute

As per Get French Football News, a meeting between Deschamps, captain Hugo Lloris, vice-captain Raphaël Varane, and Mbappe took place to de-escalate tensions in the squad.

Following the apparent half-hour meeting, the FFF said in a statement (as per The Mail):

"Following conclusive discussions with the French team's executives, the president, the coach and a marketing manager, the FFF has undertaken to revise, as soon as possible, the agreement on image rights that binds it to its national team players."

The statement continued:

"The FFF is looking forward to working on the outlines of a new agreement that will enable it to protect its interests while taking into consideration the legitimate concerns and convictions unanimously expressed by the players."

France are one of the favorites to win the FIFA World Cup later this year after winning the previous edition in 2018. Deschamps, though, will be concerned by numerous issues off-field issues around the squad recently, as well as a recent run of poor form.

