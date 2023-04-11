“Their confidence will be so high” – Gary Neville changes his Premier League top-four prediction involving Manchester United and Liverpool

Gary Neville has changed his Premier League top-four predictions and has now backed Newcastle United to qualify for the Champions League. He had previously predicted that the Magpies would miss out in the end.

The Premier League top-four race is heating up with just a few matches left in the season, and Newcastle United are in the driver's seat. Arsenal and Manchester City have all but sealed their place in the top four, leaving Newcastle United, Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur fighting for the final two spots.

Speaking on the Sky Sports podcast, Neville predicted that Newcastle United will finish third this season. He said:

"What a week for Newcastle. To beat Manchester United, West Ham away and then Brentford away that's a tough week and to get nine points – that's a brilliant performance. I didn't have them down as top-four probably three weeks ago and even after the [Manchester] United game, I thought 'well they've got three tough away games now in West Ham, Brentford and Aston Villa'."

He added:

"You'll probably drop points in that and it will give Tottenham and Liverpool maybe a chance. But looking at them now, watching them closely against Manchester United where I thought they were absolutely brilliant, I think they will finish in the top-four now because their confidence will be so high. I thought Man United were really poor against Newcastle. But what we've seen with this side under Erik ten Hag is that they do respond and they do bounce back."

Neville continued:

"They were dominant against Everton but beating Brentford was really important. Six points from that week doesn't look so bad now. They do respond and come back which will mean they do finish in those Champions League places. With Tottenham, they were pretty fortunate against Brighton. But it gives them a chance, they're still in it."

Premier League title race heats up between Arsenal and Manchester City

Arsenal and Manchester City have been in top form this season and could also finish level on points. The two sides are separated by six points, but the Cityzens have a game in hand.

Should Pep Guardiola's side win their game in hand and beat Arsenal later this season, they will be on top of the table due to a better goal difference.

