"Their one player earns more than our entire team" - Getafe coach takes shots at Xavi and Barcelona 

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas hit back at Barcelona manager Xavi for his comments about his team. Barca played out a goalless draw against Getafe in their La Liga season opener on Sunday (August 13).

Following the game, Xavi lambasted the refereeing and was very vocal about how the game panned out. Bordalas has now hit back at the criticism, saying that one Barca player's earning is more than the entire Getafe team. Hence, the criticism about Getafe's style of play is unjust.

Bordalas said (via Barca Times Twitter):

"If Xavi takes my place as Getafe's coach, I'm sure that he won't be able to play the same way as he does at Barca. The discussion about style is a bit stressful. We can't play face-to-face against Barca. Their one player earns more than our entire team."

Despite having close to 75% possession, Barcelona failed to carb out a clear opening against Getafe. Hence, Xavi was left frustrated, and the legendary midfielder was also unhappy with the officiating in the game.

Xavi went on a rant after Barcelona's clash against Getafe

Barcelona are the reigning Spanish champions, but the start of their La Liga title defence was from ideal, as they could only get a point.

Xavi was understandably frustrated and went on a rant about the referees, sa both teams ended with ten men. The Spaniard said after the game (via GOAL):

“If this match is La Liga’s product, it’s an absolute embarrassment. I understand why people don’t watch our football. The handball given to Gavi was invented. They told us in a meeting that only very clear handballs would be given, and Gavi’s wasn’t one, yet they gave it anyway.

"They told us they would use VAR less, and I don’t know if VAR is there to help or not. I don’t see the point of that meeting. I was sent off for telling the referee they were allowing Getafe to get away with a lot of fouls and not doing the same for us."

Xavi added:

"We had a meeting with the referees, and the first change they said they would make is that they would understand the coaches more, and the tension we feel on the pitch. But that is not what happened, and I don’t understand it."

Barcelona return to action on Sunday (August 20) when they take on Cadiz in a La Liga clash at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana will hope to get their first three points of the season.