"Their version of Erling Haaland" - Journalist makes incredible claim on £120m-rated Arsenal transfer target 

Reputed journalist Dean Jones has said that Arsenal can have their own version of Erling Haaland if they can sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

The Nigeria international has emerged as one of the most coveted footballers in the world after helping Napoli win the Serie A title last season.

The transfer insider opined that Osimhen would be the ideal number nine for Arsenal if they have to end their long wait for the Premier League title. Jones insisted that the Gunners are craving for a world-class striker who would be a regular source of goals like that of Manchester City's Haaland.

Jones told Give Me Sport:

“I think Osimhen would be the type of striker that could cement Arsenal's claim for a title challenge, just because of that goal reliability that I don't feel they've got."

He added:

"I look across their front line, and you just haven't got that obvious goal source week in and week out that it's going to take typically to win a league title. Osimhen has got that. He's got that pedigree, he's got that panache, he’s got that hunger."

However, Jones has admitted that he does not see Osimhen moving in January, especially because of his price tag of £120 million. He said:

"I think having him would give them something that they are currently lacking. He could be like their version of Erling Haaland. But signing him halfway through the season will be difficult, and if he's £120m, it's virtually impossible."

Victor Osimhen has gone from strength to strength since joining Napoli in a club-record €70 million deal in 2020. He has so far scored 65 goals in 113 games for the Serie A giants and played a key role in their Scudetto win last season.

Pundit believes Arsenal have a 'great chance' of winning the PL if they keep key player fit

Football pundit Clinton Morrison has said that Arsenal can win the Premier League this season if they can keep Bukayo Saka fit. The England international has been excellent for the Gunners this campaign and has made the difference more often than not.

Morrison insisted that Saka's fitness could decide the fate of the Gunners' season. Morrison told Premier League Productions, as quoted by TBR Football:

“You need to keep Jesus fit, but I’ve told you, the starboy is the one, Saka, he’s the one, if you keep Saka fit you’ll have a great chance, he’s a fantastic footballer, Odegaard is coming back into the team and they need to get Havertz scoring goals."

Saka has been on fire for Arsenal this season, having contributed eight goals and 11 assists in 20 apparances across competitions. He is just 22 years of age and has already made 199 appearances for Arsenal and has been capped 32 times for England as well.