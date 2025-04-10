"Them starting together annoys me", "We are going to lose" - Fans unhappy with Manchester United duo's inclusion in XI for Lyon clash

A section of Manchester United fans are unhappy with Ruben Amorim’s decision to include Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho in the starting lineup for their clash with Lyon on Thursday, April 10. The two sides are set to face off in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Manchester United will be keen to reach their first Europa League final since the 2016-17 season. The Red Devils set up a clash with the French outfit after cruising past Real Sociedad in the Round of 16.

Amid United’s poor run of form in the ongoing season, Garnacho and Hojlund have drawn the ire of fans. The duo have struggled in the final third on many occasions. The starting XI for the clash against Lyon has been released, and Hojlund and Garnacho have been deployed as the striker and left winger, respectively.

However, the decision to start the duo didn’t sit well with some Manchester United fans, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their displeasure about it.

An X user wrote:

‘‘Hojlund & Garnacho starting together annoys me.''

Another tweeted:

‘‘I think we are going to lose... Hojlund and garnacho in the same team??''

‘‘Garnacho and Hojlund still starting games in 2025 wtf is wrong with Amorim,'' @benm7___ wrote.

‘‘Why do hojlund & garnacho keep starting games man,'' @utdjjjj wrote.

‘‘Garnacho-hojlund today again. when does this end oh lord,'' @Only_1Chocolito added.

‘‘It's going to be a different game’’ – Ruben Amorim says Manchester United will need a fresh approach against Lyon

Ahead of Manchester United’s first leg quarterfinal Europa League match against Lyon, head coach Ruben Amorim said his side must approach the game differently. The Portuguese tactician claimed their opponents in the Round of 16, Real Sociedad, are not as fast and strong as Lyon.

Amorim said (via the club’s website):

"If you look, it's quite simple: the team of Lyon are stronger, faster than Real Sociedad. They play different football. Since this year, they are winning most of the games, they are scoring more goals, they are suffering less goals. It's a strong team physically but they have a type of game that is really based on possession. So it's going to be a different game. You feel against Real Sociedad we made a lot of runs, with Rasmus and Josh. To do that with this team, it's going to be harder to do it all time. We have to arrange other ways to win the games."

If Manchester United get past Lyon, they will face either Rangers or Athletic Bilbao in the semis.

