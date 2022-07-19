"Then they can kiss the title goodbye straight away" - Glen Johnson explains why Chelsea could struggle this season 

Former Chelsea full-back Glen Johnson has claimed that the Blues' new-look defense could cost them the Premier League title in the 2022-23 season. According to him, getting players with no prior Premier League experience could potentially lose the Blues “the fight”.

Having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, Chelsea have been scouring the market for their replacements.

Kalidou Koulibaly has been brought in from Serie A giants Napoli, and there have been talks (as per Fabrizio Romano) of Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde joining the ranks this summer.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



Join Koulibaly on his journey as he linked up with the squad in the USA!



#BluesInTheUSA From London to Orlando, via Las Vegas!Join Koulibaly on his journey as he linked up with the squad in the USA! From London to Orlando, via Las Vegas! 😎Join Koulibaly on his journey as he linked up with the squad in the USA!#BluesInTheUSA

Johnson, who played for the Blues between 2003 and 2007, isn’t a fan of his old club’s current recruitment policy, claiming that it could hurt them in the title race.

Explaining why the Blues could struggle next season, Johnson told Betting Odds:

“If they’ve almost got a brand new defence then that could hamper them initially. However, if they can get players with Premier League experience, then it might not hinder them as much. If you get a couple of players that don’t know the Premier League and they all can’t gel at once then that may potentially lose them the fight.

“If you sign four players from outside the Premier League for example, then one of them is going to flop. That’s just a fact. You’re not going to get four new defenders that are going to be ten out of ten from the moment they arrive. If they buy a number of defenders without Premier League experience, then they can kiss the title goodbye straight away.”

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante could be key in solving Chelsea’s potential growing pains

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante are two of the most grounded seniors in Chelsea’s ranks right now. We believe the duo could play a massive role in helping the likes of Kimpembe and Kounde settle in at the club.

Having spent five years together at Paris Saint-Germain, Silva knows Kimpembe well. Under the Brazilian’s wings, the Frenchman could learn the basics of Chelsea’s well-oiled system.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



#BluesInTheUSA The latest from Thomas Tuchel from Orlando. The latest from Thomas Tuchel from Orlando. 🇺🇸#BluesInTheUSA

Kante, on the other hand, could reach out to his compatriot Kounde to help him feel at home. Kounde has proved his mettle for the French national team, and with a little bit of help, he could do the same at Stamford Bridge.

Koulibaly, meanwhile, already has a massive support system in his Senegalese compatriot Edouard Mendy, who might have already given him a rundown of the club’s operations.

Also Read: Ajax declare interest in signing out-of-favor Barcelona attacker: Reports

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far