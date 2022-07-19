Ajax declare interest in signing out-of-favor Barcelona attacker: Reports

Eredivisie holders AFC Ajax are reportedly (via Sport) interested in signing out-of-favor striker Martin Braithwaite from Barcelona this summer.

Braithwaite joined the Blaugrana from Leganes for an €18 million fee in February 2020. The Danish forward initially impressed the Barca faithful with his work rate and tenacity, but the lack of goals gradually pushed him down the pecking order at the Camp Nou. The Catan outfit did not count on him much in the 2021-22 campaign and the situation is unlikely to change in the future.

Ajax, who sold Sebastien Haller to Borussia Dortmund for €31 million this summer, are reportedly interested in getting Braithwaite on their books. The Dutch side’s current head coach Alfred Schreuder is well acquainted with the 31-year-old, courtesy of his time as Barcelona’s assistant coach under Ronald Koeman. He supposedly wants the Dane to join his ranks after Brian Brobbey’s transfer is finalized.

Braithwaite’s contract at Barcelona expires in 2024, but he knows that remaining in the Catalonian capital could prove to be detrimental, as he is not in Xavi’s plans.

Since joining the Catalans in 2020, Braithwaite has appeared in 58 games across competitions, recording 10 goals and five assists. Scoring twice in five appearances, he helped the Camp Nou outfit to the Copa del Rey triumph in the 2020-21 season.

Barcelona would be glad to offload Martin Braithwaite to Ajax

Having renewed Ousmane Dembele's contract and signed Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, Barca have strengthened their attack by a considerable margin this summer.

Add Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ansu Fati, and Ferran Torres to the mix, and their attack takes a rather formidable shape. In such a star-studded team, there does not seem to be any room for Braithwaite, a player who regularly struggles to make an impact when called upon.

Given his lackluster performances for Barcelona, Ajax may not spend much on the player, but they would at least take the burden of his wages off of Barca’s books. As per Capology, Braithwaite earns €115,385 per week at Barca, which is a massive sum considering his subdued returns.

Ajax are not in the habit of handing out massive contracts, meaning Braithwaite might have to take a pay cut to move to the Dutch club. Whether he agrees to do so in exchange for more game time is anybody’s guess at the moment.

