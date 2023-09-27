“Then his contribution was not good enough” – Ten Hag offers reality check to Manchester United star despite goal in Crystal Palace win

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag believes 19-year-old Alejandro Garnacho failed to meet his expectations in the first few weeks of the new season.

The Argentina international managed to get on the scoresheet on Tuesday (September 26) as the Red Devils defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Carabao Cup. After Garnacho opened the scoring in the 21st minute, Casemiro (27') and Anthony Martial (55') netted to ensure victory.

Wishing for the youngster to get into positions to score goals as he did in the aforementioned fixture, ten Hag said (via Mirror):

"He has to learn when he does his job in defending. He will always have his moment and he will always be decisive because he has great qualities as well, and it’s not only off the ball. But I want to see like today, he is entering the box in the right spot to finish."

On the night, the winger registered two shots on target, managed 58 touches of the ball, and dribbled past an opposition player once. Addressing the attacker's previous performances, the former Ajax boss added:

"You have seen at the start of the season we played him and then his contribution was not good enough. But he also had some good actions. You see always he is a threat in the game even when he is not playing that well."

So far this season, Garnacho has managed four appearances in the Premier League, starting two of those fixtures. He's yet to register a goal contribution for Manchester United in the league.

"Togetherness is always there"- Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag describes mood in dressing room after tough start to the season

Erik ten Hag (via Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admitted to being disappointed after a poor start to the new season but believes there to be togetherness in the dressing room.

Currently, the Red Devils are placed ninth in the Premier League, having won three matches and lost as many. Ten Hag's side just about got over the line against Burnley on Saturday (September 23), managing a 1-0 scoreline after keeping 38% possession.

Addressing the mood of the camp, he said (via Mirror):

"The mood is always good but of course, when you're not winning at United, there is disappointment and frustration, but the togetherness is always there."

Manchester United got off to a shaky start in the UEFA Champions League, losing to Bayern Munich 4-3 (September 20) in their opening fixture. Since that match, ten Hag's side defeated Burnley in the league and won their Carabao Cup clash against Crystal Palace (September 26).