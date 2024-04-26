“Then it’ll be Arsenal’s title” - Jamie Redknapp offers interesting prediction on how Gunners can still win Premier League

Pundit Jamie Redknapp believes Arsenal will win all their remaining games if they manage to defeat Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Sunday, April 28.

With Liverpool suffering a 2-0 loss to Everton in midweek (April 24), the title race is seemingly between the Gunners and Manchester City. Currenlty Mikel Arteta's team are top of the league standings, a point ahead of the Cityzens, who have a game in hand.

Redknapp told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"Tottenham have a massive part to play, don't they? They're obviously going to play Arsenal on Sunday which is going to be a huge game. We've only got to look at what happened yesterday (Liverpool's loss to Everton), with derby matches anything is possible."

"If the Gunners can navigate that one and get three points, I think they will win all the games. Then it's just a question of if Manchester City were to just slip up once and by slipping up I mean a draw. Then it'll be Arsenal's title," he added.

Arsenal have four games remaining in the English top flight, and they face Tottenham, Bournemouth, Manchester United, and Everton in their remaining fixtures.

The north London derby earlier in the season at the Emirates finished in a 2-2 draw.

William Saliba sends stong message amid Arsenal's title race with Manchester City

William Saliba

Arsenal defender William Saliba sent a strong message to his teammates amid the Gunners' title race with Manchester City. The Frenchman made it clear that his club need to win the rest of their matches to stand a chance of clinching the league title at the end of the season.

His comments came after the club's 2-0 win against Wolves on Sunday (April 21). They followed it up with yet another thumping 5-0 victory over London rivals Chelsea in midweek (April 23).

Saliba said (via 90 min):

"If we want something at the end, we have to win. It will be very tough because we are so close to Liverpool and City, but we started well and have to keep going. If we want to put pressure on, we have to win, to win and keep going like this."

Saliba, along with his central defensive partner Gabriel, has been crucial to Arsenal's success this season. Working together, they've ensured that the Gunners have let in the fewest goals in the division (26).