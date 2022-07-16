“Then he said: ‘When you go, call me’” – Tottenham forward reveals ‘private message’ with Chelsea star on joining new club together

Lucas Moura has come out to reveal a 'private message' that he received from Chelsea star Jorginho about joining Sao Paulo together.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward has just under a year left on his current contract. He hasn't been covert regarding his intentions to rejoin Sao Paulo, the club he left in the winter of 2013 to sign for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Lucas, who has now spent nearly four-and-a-half years with Spurs, seems eager to return to Morumbi. He has claimed that he received a message from Chelsea midfielder Jorginho to 'call' him once he got there. He told ESPN Brazil (h/t Spurs Web)

“There was a statement from Jorginho, from Chelsea, saying he was São Paulino, it seems. I sent him a private message and said: ‘Let’s go there soon.' Then he said: ‘When you go, call me.' I said: ‘I’ll remember that.'"

Lucas Moura speaking to Brazilian media "The idea is to fulfil the contract with #thfc. It has one more year, with the option of one more, on the part of the club. So at the end of this season now, if the club wants to extend another year, they have that option,"

Irrespective of whether this was a bit of banter between two friends instead of something serious, it still casts doubt over the future of both players.

The 29-year-old versatile attacker has not been handed consistent starts by Antonio Conte ever since he replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham. With under 12 months left on his current deal, it is unlikely that Spurs will renew Moura's contract.

Chelsea open to selling Juventus and Napoli target Jorginho but midfielder wants to stay

According to 90min, Chelsea are open to selling Jorginho this summer. The 30-year-old has already attracted interest from Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, as well as Juventus.

The Italian international is coming on the back of a rather disappointing individual season with the Blues.

Jorginho was not his usual self for most of the 2021-22 season and was seen losing the ball at key moments and failing to control the tempo of the game at times. The Italian looked like a shadow of the player who was in the running to win the Ballon d'Or last year.

Jorginho on his future: "I feel very well here. Of course, I'd like to stay. There is a lot going on and we don't know". "I am here now, I have contract and I love to be here, I feel very well here. And so, I don't think about moving anywhere".

Jorginho, nevertheless, is still open to staying at the club, but he did admit that things can change quickly in football. Speaking to the club's official website earlier this week, he said:

"I feel very well here and of course, I’d like to stay. But you know, there is a lot going on and we don’t know. I am here now and I have a contract and I love to be here, I feel very well here. So I don’t think about moving anywhere."

"For many years now [there’s speculation]. Every single year. I don’t think like this. I just think about where I am and focus 100 percent. I’m at Chelsea and I think about Chelsea 100 percent."

Saul Niguez has returned to Atletico Madrid from his loan spell at Stamford Bridge but the West Londoners have seen Conor Gallagher return from Crystal Palace.

It seems wise on the Blues' part to keep Jorginho for another season. However, there will come a time when they must consider replacing him with a younger, more agile option.

