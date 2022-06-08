"Then he is not so wise" - Louis van Gaal warns £42.5 million-rated star over potential Manchester United transfer

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has warned Jurrien Timber over a possible transfer to Manchester United this summer. According to The Guardian, the 20-year-old defender is currently valued at £43 million by Ajax.

Van Gaal stated that Timber should be playing regular first-team football during the 2022-23 season to secure a place in the World Cup squad later this year.

However, the 70-year-old tactician does believe that Timber possesses all the qualities to succeed in the Premier League. The Netherlands manager was quoted as saying the following (via Man Utd News):

"I think a player of his quality can play in the Premier League. That is not a problem. If he has to make this big step now, that's the question. (If he does not play) then he is not so wise, I think. He has to play."

Jurrien Timber's potential transfer to Manchester United could be a risk as far as his World Cup chances are concerned. There is a possibility that the 20-year-old defender does not settle in the Premier League and sees his game-time dwindle as a result.

With minimal game-time under his belt, it could be difficult for Van Gaal to select him in his 23-man World Cup squad ahead of the tournament in Qatar later this year.

Jurrien Timber is currently with the Dutch squad as they compete in the UEFA Nations League. The Ajax defender was part of the starting XI which secured a 4-1 victory over Belgium in their first game of the tournament.

Timber played as the right-sided centre-back in a back-three which also comprised of Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake.

Jurrien Timber could be an ideal signing for United as they look to bolster their defense. The youngster could be a replacement for Phil Jones or Eric Bailly, who have uncertainty looming over their futures at Old Trafford.

Louis van Gaal also warned Erik ten Hag to not join Manchester United

Jurrien Timber was not the first person Louis van Gaal warned against joining Manchester United. The former Red Devils manager also alerted Erik ten Hag not to join a "commercial club."

Van Gaal said the following back in March (via The Guardian):

"Erik ten Hag is a great coach and that is always good for Manchester United. But Manchester United are a commercial club, so it's a difficult choice for a coach.

"He would be better going to a football club. I'm not going to advise him, he'll call me himself. But he must choose a football club and not a commercial club."

Erik ten Hag, however, will be looking to take Manchester United back to their glory days. United had an underwhelming 2021-22 season which saw them finish sixth in the Premier League.

