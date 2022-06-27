“There are always some arrogant idiots like this one” – Dortmund chief blasts ex-Liverpool star over Sadio Mane comments

Sadio Mane's decision to leave Liverpool for Bayern Munich was recently criticized by former Reds star Dean Saunders, who claimed the player took a step backward by switching to the Bundesliga. Those comments didn't sit well with Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke, who has now hit back at the Welshman.

Dean Saunders made the controversial remark shortly after Sadio Mane's transfer to Bayern Munich was confirmed last week. The former Reds star said on talkSport (via Liverpool Echo):

"I’m still baffled why he’s gone. Why would you leave Liverpool when everybody loves you, the manager loves you, your teammates love you? You’re playing in the best front-three you’re ever going to play in, in your life. You’re never gonna go to a better team than he’s in right now."

He added:

“It’s not a challenge. He will get in his armchair, light a cigar up, he’ll play for Bayern in third gear and he’ll coast for two years and ruin the best two years of his life as a footballer."

Reacting to the comments, Hans-Joachim Watzke labeled the Welshman an 'arrogant idiot' as he defended the reputation of German football. The Borussia Dortmund chief told German publication Bild (via Liverpool Echo):

"There are always some arrogant idiots like this one. As a member of the board of Europe's club association ECA, I know that German football still has a good reputation. The English didn't win any of the three European Cup titles in the past season."

What's next for Sadio Mane after leaving Liverpool for Bayern Munich?

FC Bayern Munich Unveils New Signing Sadio Mane

The Senegalese will be looking forward to opening a new chapter in his career at the Allianz Arena this summer following his £35 million transfer. He will link up with the rest of the Bayern Munich squad next month for the pre-season games ahead of the new campaign.

Last season, Mane made 51 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, recording 23 goals and five assists to his name. It remains to be seen if he will continue moving in the same direction in the Bundesliga next season.

