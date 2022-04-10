"There is no better place than here" - Dani Alves admits PSG superstar Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona for 'last dance'

Barcelona defender Dani Alves has expressed his desire to see PSG superstar Lionel Messi back at his former club before the Argentine decides to hang his boots. It was an emotional moment for both Messi and the fans of the club when last summer, Barcelona decided to let go of their talisman.

In the last couple of months, there have been rumors of the former Barcelona ace's return to the Camp Nou. The PSG superstar's former teammate and now head coach Xavi Hernandez had spoken earlier about how Lionel Messi will always be welcomed at the club.

Dani Alves has now shared his views on the same while speaking to Sport. The veteran has invited his former teammate to share the dressing room with him one more time and re-create the chemistry they had when the two represented Barcelona.

He said:

"Do I want Messi to return to Barça? I don't know what he thinks or wants to do. He could come back for a year with me for one last dance. Why not? There is no better place than here. We couldn't be better off than at Barça. He left and he tasted the experience. It's time to go home if he wants to."

The PSG superstar had an agreement to extend his stay at Camp Nou with Joan Laporta but due to financial complications, they reluctantly let go of their legendary No.10. The Argentina international has not enjoyed his stay in France and after their Champions League exit against Real Madrid, things went from bad to worse.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Dani Alves 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 enjoys beating Real Madrid Dani Alves 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 enjoys beating Real Madrid 😅 https://t.co/TFY9aHOTwG

In their game against Bordeaux in March, former Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Neymar were both booed by their own set of fans. PSG won the game by a comfortable margin of 3-0 but Messi could not register any assists or goals in that game.

The player's contract expires in 2023 which means he still has one more year to spend in France. As such, speculations will continue until the 33-year old himself announces something about his future. He has contributed with 14 assists and 8 goals in 28 appearances for PSG so far this season.

Barcelona do not feel like they miss PSG superstar Lionel Messi anymore

The work that Xavi Hernandez has done at the Catalan club deserves immense credit. The team are unbeaten in La Liga and the Europa League since the turn of the year and have a fair shot at winning the latter. Their recruitment has been top-notch and all their players have clicked well with each other on the field.

It begs the question as to whether the return of the PSG forward is something the club should even pursue. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been banging goals for fun, Ousmane Dembele has been sensational in his playmaking over the last 10 games and Ferran Torres is settling in as well.

vinar ✪ @vinarr__ 🪄 Lionel Messi becomes the first player to record 2 Hatrick of assist in a single ligue 1 season Lionel Messi becomes the first player to record 2 Hatrick of assist in a single ligue 1 season 🐐🪄 https://t.co/YkLLzNhrIP

Barcelona would have had to look beyond Lionel Messi after a point with their former talisman on the wrong side of the 30s. It seems like with their new manager and a great team, they can finally look towards an identity and style of play that does not depend on one player.

