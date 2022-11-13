Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted that managing superstars like Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe was a tough task.

Having a trio like the Parisians have could be a dream scenario for any team as all three players are among the best in the world in their respective positions. However, that comes with added responsibility also.

Pochettino recently said that his hands were too full at times (via GOAL):

"It [PSG] was the experience we needed, the experience of living with big stars and interacting at the top level of football. It was the challenge of putting yourself in a difficult situation and trying to make such a special club work. You need to constantly adapt because there was too much greatness."

He further added:

"For Barca to have Messi or for Madrid to have Cristiano is a blessing. But when you put in too many players who all need their place and to be number one, there can be confusion. In the end, when you play, it's 11 players with one ball. There was a penalty, and who takes it? It's not even a coach's decision."

MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp Most Goals+Assists of 2022



Mbappe (46+15 in 48)

Messi (27+26 in 42)

Haaland (42+8 in 39)

Nkunku (36+13 in 56)

Lewandowski (40+8 in 46)

Neymar (30+18 in 38)

De Bruyne (18+25 in 48)

Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (31+11 in 54) Most Goals+Assists of 2022Mbappe(46+15 in 48)Messi(27+26 in 42)Haaland(42+8 in 39)Nkunku(36+13 in 56)Lewandowski(40+8 in 46)Neymar(30+18 in 38)De Bruyne(18+25 in 48)Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (31+11 in 54) ⚽️🅰️ Most Goals+Assists of 20226⃣1⃣ Mbappe 🇫🇷 (46+15 in 48)5⃣3⃣ Messi 🇦🇷 (27+26 in 42)5⃣0⃣ Haaland 🇳🇴 (42+8 in 39)4⃣9⃣ Nkunku 🇫🇷 (36+13 in 56)4⃣8⃣ Lewandowski 🇵🇱 (40+8 in 46)4⃣8⃣ Neymar 🇧🇷 (30+18 in 38)4⃣3⃣ De Bruyne 🇧🇪 (18+25 in 48)4⃣2⃣ Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (31+11 in 54) https://t.co/av6bQAm5mx

Pochettino was in charge of the French club last season. While PSG managed to win the Ligue 1 trophy, they were beaten by Real Madrid in the Round of 16 stage of the tournament.

Christophe Galtier replaced the Argentine at the start of the season. The Parisians are currently at the top of the league table with 38 points from 14 games.

They have also qualified for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League as Messi, Neymar, Mbappe and co. will take on Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 tie.

PSG superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar have been in fine form this season

PSG superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe

All three superstars of PSG's star-studded attacking trio - Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe - have been in spectacular form so far this season.

Messi has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 18 games. Neymar, meanwhile, has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in 19 games. Kylian Mbappe has scored 18 goals and has provided five assists in 19 games so far.

The Parisians are set to take on Auxerre next in Ligue 1 in what will be their final game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup Ligue 1 assist leader: Messi

Ligue 1 top scorers: Mbappe & Neymar



In-form for their club, Ligue 1 assist leader: MessiLigue 1 top scorers: Mbappe & NeymarIn-form for their club, #FIFAWorldCup ready for their countries 🤝 🅰️ Ligue 1 assist leader: Messi⚽️ Ligue 1 top scorers: Mbappe & Neymar In-form for their club, #FIFAWorldCup ready for their countries 🤝 https://t.co/l5Rhu2O6Ne

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes