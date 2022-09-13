"There are certain things they did" - Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder says Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given his team blueprint to play against Liverpool

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has said that he hopes to emulate Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag during his team's upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool.

After opening their continental campaign with a 4-0 win over Rangers last week, Ajax will lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's side at Anfield in a Group A fixture on Tuesday (September 13). Earlier, the Reds lost 4-1 at Napoli in their opening game last week.

Last month, United registered their first win of the season against Liverpool, winning 2-1 at Old Trafford. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored for the hosts, while Mohamed Salah pulled one back for Liverpool in the second half.

At a pre-match press conference, Schreuder said that he has picked up a few things from Ten Hag on how to outwit the Merseyside outfit. He told reporters (via The Sun):

"I have looked at the United match and what they did. There are certain things they did that are applicable to us. You have to be good with the ball against these kinds of teams. You need to have guts and courage. Courage is key. If you have that, then you have a chance."

He added:

"I think Klopp is just going to ask the players to play in a defensive way better than they did last time. Managers admit if you haven't played well. We expect to go into a storm. We are also good. We try to play our own game. You have to have courage and tomorrow, if we can do that, we have a chance. If you don't have it, it is going to be difficult, especially one on one."

Schreuder continued:

"Ajax have shown in the last years we can compete at this level. It's a big compliment for the people here at Ajax to get a strong squad again. We signed a few players, and some young players have come in, which fit into the Ajax system. It gives us new energy."

Ajax are atop the Eredivisie standings with 18 points from six games, registering clean sheets in their last five games and scoring 16 unanswered goals.

Dirk Kuyt believes Jurgen Klopp could turn tables for Liverpool

Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt has backed Jurgen Klopp to get the Reds back to winning ways. He said (via Mirror):

"I am confident that Klopp will get Liverpool back on track. He is still searching for the right mechanism in midfield and in attack."

Kuyt, who now manages ADO Den Haag, added:

"If the club is having a bad time, like this period, the crowd often creates an atmosphere of invincibility. I would be very surprised if Ajax can play well against Liverpool under that intense pressure."

The Reds have won just thrice in eight games across competitions this season.

