"There are a few clubs who he would suit" - David Seaman backs Arsenal outcast to join Chelsea or London rivals in the summer

David Seaman has backed Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to join Chelsea or West Ham United this summer.

The former Gunner has claimed that the Englishman will not want to be a backup again and will look for clubs where he can start every week.

Speaking to Parimatch, Seaman stated that it was impossible to develop as second-choice goalkeeper. He does not want Ramsdale to leave Arsenal, but does not see the former Sheffield United star staying at the club beyond this season.

"You aren't going to develop being a number two. You're going to get left behind in the pecking order because other goalkeepers will start playing. As an Arsenal fan, I don't really want Aaron Ramsdale to go. But then as an ex-England goalkeeper, I want to see another keeper developing. When I'm looking at it, I think he could go to somewhere like Chelsea to give himself a better shot of getting first team action. I think there are a few clubs who he would suit, maybe someone like West Ham too," he said.

Ramsdale has also been linked with a move to Newcastle United, who are looking to sign tough competition for Nick Pope.

David Seaman had urged Chelsea target to reject Arsenal exit

David Seaman also spoke about Aaron Ramsdale in January and urged the goalkeeper to stay at Arsenal.

He claimed that it was important for the Gunners to keep hold of the 26-year-old as they needed competition for the goalkeeping spot.

He was on talkSPORT when he said:

"No, I don't want him to leave the club at all. Raya has come in, and now we're seeing you know why he's in there because, with his feet, he's brilliant. It's still 50-50 for me and I'm happy that we've got two really good quality goalkeepers at the club. But the main factor that you've got to do is make sure that whoever's not in is happy. Ramsdale's also got England to look after as well."

"He's England's No 2, he's pushing for the Euros, so he needs to play. But, for me, he doesn't leave in January. Come the end of the season, let's see what happens. I want Aaron with us. I am very happy to have two very, very good goalkeepers and Aaron is staying with us… He's willing to play. Like any player, he wants to play for Arsenal," Seaman added.

Ramsdale has played second fiddle to David Raya this season at the Emirates stadium. The Spaniard's loan from Brentford move is expected to be made permanent this summer.