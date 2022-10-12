"There was a compromise" - Former player explains why Kylian Mbappe signed new PSG contract amid interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool

Former Norwegian player Jan Aage Fjortoft believes Kylian Mbappe decided to stay at PSG due to the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Despite constant speculation linking the forward with a move away from the French capital in the summer, Mbappe signed a three-year deal. The new deal stunned the footballing world, as many predicted that he would switch to either Real Madrid or Liverpool.

But the French international decided to stay and has enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign under Christophe Galtier, scoring 12 goals in 13 appearances in all competitions. But according to French journalist Julien Laurens, who spoke to BBC Sport, the 2018 World Cup winner now wants to leave PSG as he feels 'betrayed.'

Mbappe is reportedly unhappy that he is being used as a center-forward and not in his favored role on the left-wing. He was also allegedly promised that Neymar would be sold and that the club would sign a new center-back. None of those things have happened yet.

The superstar forward's latest reported tantrum has got many questioning why he decided to sign a new contract with the Ligue 1 champions. A Twitter user decided to ask Fjortoft that very question, to which the Norwegian replied:

"Because there was no chance Mbappé would not be with a Qatari club during the World Cup in Qatar. There was a compromise."

Fjortoft made it clear that he had no proof of his theory. It would be interesting to see where Mbappe ends up after the Qatar World Cup, which concludes in December. PSG currently have Qatari owners who are desperate to bring the club their inaugural Champions League trophy.

Thierry Henry urges Kylian Mbappe to be a team player at PSG

Following widespread rumors of Mbappe's desire to leave the French capital, French legend Henry had his say on the matter. Discussing the forward's annoyance at not playing his preferred position, the pundit said that he had a similar problem when he was at Barcelona.

However, Henry claims that while he was forced to play on the left-wing for the Blaugrana, he never complained because it was what was best for the team (via CBS Sports):

"But there's something that's bigger than everyone else: the club. But did they (PSG) make him feel that the club was the most important thing? Or did they make him feel like he was more important than the club? I think at one point for me, I didn't like to play high and wide at Barca. I hated it. But I had to do it for the team.

Henry added:

"There is only one rule. If the boss is asking you to do something, you do it for the good of the team. And your team is winning."

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo "I didn't like to play high and wide at Barcelona. I hated it! But I did it for the team!"



Thierry Henry understands Kylian Mbappé's grievances but believes he should put the team first. "I didn't like to play high and wide at Barcelona. I hated it! But I did it for the team!"Thierry Henry understands Kylian Mbappé's grievances but believes he should put the team first. https://t.co/0ysU9x4ZeS

Poll : 0 votes