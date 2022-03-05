“There were contacts with PSG” – Barcelona star reveals he held talks with ‘other clubs’ before Camp Nou switch

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that he was in touch with Paris Saint-Germain [PSG] before moving to Barcelona in the winter transfer window.

The Gabon international put an end to his four-association with Arsenal in January, joining Barcelona. Aubameyang put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal with the La Liga giants.

Arsenal decided to move the 32-year-old on after he fell out with manager Mikel Arteta. Aubameyang, though, was not short of options as there were several clubs credited with an interest in him.

The former Borussia Dortmund superstar has now disclosed that he was in talks with several clubs before switching to Camp Nou. He also lifted the lid on the truth behind his links with PSG. Aubameyang told BeIN Sports [via Barca Universal]:

“There were contacts with PSG but also with other clubs before I came to Barcelona."

Aubameyang went on to explain that he feels at home with the Blaugrana. He said:

“I’m very happy there [at Barcelona] because I’m at home. I’m Spanish because of my mother.”

The forward scored seven goals and provided two assists from 15 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season. He was then removed from his role as club captain following a disciplinary breach.

Aubameyang was forced to train away from Arsenal's first-team squad after falling out with Arteta. Arsenal then decided to put an end to their association with him in January, allowing him to join Barcelona.

However, the 32-year-old has made a bright start to his time with Xavi's side. He has found the back of the net five times in six appearances across all competitions for the Spanish giants.

With Aubameyang currently in fine form for the Blaugrana, the likes of PSG could be rueing not pushing to sign him in the winter.

How are Barcelona and PSG faring?

The Blaugrana currently sit fourth in the La Liga table with 45 points from 25 matches. They are 15 points behind league leaders Real Madrid, but have a game in hand. Xavi's side also remain active in the Europa League.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, on the other hand, currently sit atop the Ligue 1 table. They enjoy a 15-point lead over second-placed Marseille and look to be on course to win the title this term.

The French giants have also a placed one foot into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. They beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie in Paris last month.

