"There is no counter-attacking strength" - PSG told they are 'easier to read' in Kylian Mbappe's injury absence

Former France defender Bixente Lizarazu has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have sorely missed Kylian Mbappe in their recent matches.

PSG are gearing up for their mouth-watering UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich. The two European heavyweights are set to lock horns in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie on Tuesday, February 14.

However, Christophe Galtier will be concerned about his side's form going into the match. Les Parisiens have only won five of their 10 games in all competitions since the turn of the year.

The Parisians notably crashed out of the Coupe de France, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Olympique Marseille on Wednesday, February 8. They went on to succumb to a 3-1 loss to AS Monaco in Ligue 1 two days later.

It is worth noting that intestinal viruses and injuries in recent days have handicapped PSG. Galtier has had to do without star forward Mbappe in the team's last two matches, which ultimately ended in disappointing defeats.

Lizarazu has now explained that the Parisians are easy to read in the France international's absence. The Les Bleus defender insisted that the Ligue 1 giants pose no counter-attacking threat without the 24-year-old. He said on Telefoot [via Canal Supporters]:

"We could see that without him, there is no counter-attack strength. If he had been there, Marseille would not have played the same way. Without him, the Parisian game is easier to read."

It is worth noting that PSG were also without Lionel Messi against Monaco on Saturday, February 11. However, Lizarazu seemed to suggest that Galtier has missed Mbappe more than the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Mbappe likely to miss PSG's clash with Bayern Munich

With PSG struggling for form, Galtier will be hopeful of having the likes of Mbappe and Messi back fit as soon as possible. However, the France international is likely to miss the match against Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Providing an update on his injury situation, the manager said:

"I don't think so. Kylian is following his rehabilitation protocol, he suffered a major muscle injury. The player's health is very important. There will be other games behind."

"There is a double confrontation, of other appointments. We will take zero risk on Kylian, hoping that we can recover Verratti on Tuesday and Messi."

Messi et Verratti seront aptes mardi pour le Bayern

🤝 Les joueurs du PSG prônent l'union sacrée



Présent au Camp des Loges ce matin, Messi et Verratti seront aptes mardi pour le Bayern🤝 Les joueurs du PSG prônent l'union sacréePrésent au Camp des Loges ce matin, @YassinNfaoui vous donne les dernières infos au lendemain de la défaite du PSG à Monaco 🚨 Messi et Verratti seront aptes mardi pour le Bayern🤝 Les joueurs du PSG prônent l'union sacrée Présent au Camp des Loges ce matin, @YassinNfaoui vous donne les dernières infos au lendemain de la défaite du PSG à Monaco https://t.co/C7QkOoi6ew

Les Parisiens, though, will be boosted by Messi's return as the Argentinian has reportedly been passed fit for the crucial match against Bayern Munich. Marco Verratti is also expected to be available for team selection.

