PSG received a massive injury boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg clash with Bayern Munich, as Lionel Messi has been declared fit to play. The Parisians host the Bavarians at the Parc des Princes for the first leg on Tuesday (February 14), followed by the return leg at the Allianz Arena on March 8.

Messi played the full 90 minutes of the Parisians' 2-1 loss to Marseille in the Coupe de France on Wednesday (February 8) but felt pain in his hamstring. He subsequently missed their 3-1 league defeat at AS Monaco on Saturday.

That raised doubts over his participation in Bayern's visit to Paris next week. Much to the club's delight, though, the 35-year-old has been given the green light and could feature in the top-billing clash.

The Argentine, who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has been on a great run of form with PSG this season, scoring 15 goals and assisting 14 times in 25 games across competitions. In Europe, Messi has struck four times and assisted another four in five games.

In further good news for Christophe Galtier's side, midfield maestro Marco Verratti will also be available for Tuesday. The Italian was also missing in action at the weekend due to a hip injury.

PSG face Bayern in high-octane clash

PSG against Bayern Munich is undoubtedly the pick of the round as the European powerhouses resume hostilies on the biggest stage of club football.

The two teams famously contested the 2020 final, which the Bavarians won 1-0. The Parisians, though, got their revenge the following season by knocking out the holders in the quarter-finals on away goals following a 3-3 aggregate draw.

There's been quite a few changes in both teams since then, but the tie remains worth looking forward to.

Lionel Messi will surely be the cynosure of eyes in both legs given his history with the Bundesliga champions.

He has faced them six times in the competition with Barcelona, scoring four goals and making two assists. His last appearance against Bayern in 2020, though, infamously ended in a humiliating 8-2 defeat. Nevertheless, the two legs between PSG and Bayern should be intriguing.

