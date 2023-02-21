“There is desperation within the walls at Carrington” – Rio Ferdinand makes prediction for Manchester United vs Newcastle cup final

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes the Red Devils will win the upcoming Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United. The two sides are set to face off on Sunday, February 26, at Wembley Stadium for the final.

Before the cup final, Manchester United are also scheduled to face Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League playoff tie. The first leg, played at Camp Nou, finished 2-2 and the two sides will have everything to play for at Old Trafford.

Ahead of a crucial week for his former side, Ferdinand opined that the next few days could be season-defining for the club. He added that Newcastle could miss goalkeeper Nick Pope, who was sent off in their last Premier League match against Liverpool.

"Big week, could be a season-defining week. I think we’ll win. Pope being out is a massive plus for Man United. It was huge,” Ferdinand told FIVE.

The former defender went on to add that a trophy would further highlight that manager Erik ten Hag is taking the club in the right direction.

“I think there is a desperation within the walls at Carrington and Old Trafford to win and to get the trophy because this will signify and point in the right direction for the manager that what he's trying to implement is right. It justifies what he's putting into this team on the training pitch and the culture,” he said.

Manchester United still active in all four competitions

Manchester United are still active in all four competitions - the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup, Premier League, and the Europa League.

They have an outside chance of winning the league title as they are five points behind leaders Arsenal with 14 games left to be played this league season.

The Red Devils have also qualified for the fifth round of the FA Cup and will face West Ham United for a spot in the next round.

Their next league encounter is against Liverpool, which is scheduled for Sunday, March 5, and will be played at Anfield.

