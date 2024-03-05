"There is a difference" - Freddie Ljungberg explains why Arsenal's Bukayo Saka holds 'advantage' over Man City's Phil Foden

Arsenal icon Freddie Ljungburg highlighted Bukayo Saka's big advantage over Manchester City star Phil Foden. The two England internationals have both played crucial roles for their respective sides this season and have often been compared by fans and pundits.

Speaking to Premier League Productions Ljungberg gave a detailed analysis of his opinion (via The Sport Bible):

“Anyone who sees Bukayo, they will say he is so tactically good, in small spaces he is good, but his pace is enormous. Playing against Bukayo Saka. You never, ever let him be isolated, so he can just run at you."

He added:

"He has enormous pace and a great brain. All that Bukayo sees is that space in behind, ‘Oh, I am going for it’. You have no chance of catching him, and then you have the first post defending that’s a joke (from Sheffield United)."

The former invincible Premier League winner with Arsenal continued:

“There is a difference (Saka has played more minutes). Then you can say what is right and what is wrong. Maybe Bukayo plays more than he should, he is young and he should be allowed to be rested. He runs a lot."

Ljunberg said:

"Often what we talk about in clubs is the importance of the minutes when they are young, so they get clever. They then get experience in the trade. Like ‘Oh, I need to take it easy now. I can rest. I can go. What should I do? Is this player weak on this side?’"

The 75-time capped for Sweden International concluded:

“That’s where I feel Bukayo has a little bit of an advantage because he has more minutes. Then you can see he (Foden) can be fresh when he plays and he has won a lot of trophies, so there is no right or wrong. He has given so much hope to the academy – one of the best players in the world in his position, in my opinion.”

Saka has contributed with 16 goals and 15 assists in 35 appearances across competitions this season. The Arsenal winger has played a total of 2813 minutes in the process.

Foden, on the other hand, has 18 goals and 10 assists in 40 games across competitions for Manchester City this season. The English attacker has played 3152 minutes.

Jamie Carragher showers praise on Arsenal star following the Gunners' 6-0 win over Sheffield United

Former Liverpool defender turned TV pundit Jamie Carragher has praised Arsenal star Declan Rice following the Gunners' 6-0 win over Sheffield United. He told Sky Sports (via HITC):

“You can’t have a go at Declan Rice for not scoring enough goals if he played number one at West Ham, in a team who liked to counter-attack and sit in, always going to be difficult. He then comes to Arsenal, he’s at the base of a midfield three, so his job is to sit there!”

Carragher added:

“So I didn’t understand the criticism, but I always felt that he had the ability to do that and so did his manager, and we’re seeing it now. Sometimes he’s playing as a high eight, a high position. His passing is very underrated and, hopefully, as time goes on, we’ll be talking about his goalscoring ability being underrated as well.”

Rice has been incredible for Arsenal following his £105 million switch from West Ham United in the summer. The 25-year-old has been an engine in the middle of the park having scored five goals and produced seven assists in 37 games across competitions.