"There are discussions about his exit" - Fabrizio Romano claims 30-year-old Arsenal star might leave club

Thomas Partey could reportedly leave Arsenal this summer three years after his move to the Emirates from Atletico Madrid.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted:

"Understand there’s concrete chance for Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal this summer. Clubs are interested and there are discussions about his exit. Current contract expiring in June 2025 and no talks to extend as of today. Arsenal priority remains Declan Rice."

Partey was one of Mikel Arteta's most frequently used players last season, making 40 appearances across competitions despite missing a handful of games due to injuries. But it seems that his race at the Emirates is run.

Partey, 30, will enter the final two years of his contract with Arsenal next month. The Gunners have apparently not made a move to extend his stay in north London are focused on signing Declan Rice.

The West Ham United skipper's potential arrival could mean added competition for Partey. However, the Gunners could lose Granit Xhaka this summer while Jorginho (31) is on a contract that expires in June 2024.

Partey's potential exit, hence, could raise the need to sign another midfielder apart from Rice. Apart from the highly-rated England international, the Gunners have also been linked with Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo.

Bernd Leno says he doesn't regret leaving Arsenal for Fulham

Bernd Leno signed for Fulham from Arsenal last summer after being displaced from the starting XI by Aaron Ramsdale.

Before the 2022-23 season, the German was the Gunners' first-choice goalkeeper for three seasons, making 125 appearances across competitions. A move to Fulham could have been risky given they were just promoted from the Championship.

However, the Cottagers had a brilliant season, finishing 10th. Leno was asked recently if he regretted leaving the Emirates, who almost became the Premier League champions.

The 31-year-old replied, via BILD (h/t Dailycannon.com):

"No, not at all. In the end, Arsenal didn’t become champions, but regardless of that, I had to look at myself: the Arsenal chapter was just over for me. I still have a good relationship with some guys. But I’m not crying after the Arsenal chapter, I haven’t missed or regretted anything."

Leno featured in all but two of Fulham's 36 Premier League games last season, keeping eight clean sheets. He still has two years left on his deal at Craven Cottage.

