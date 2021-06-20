"There are enquires from the main teams in Europe" - Agent provides update on Chelsea's star's future

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has been linked with a move away from the London club for a long time now. However, his agent Jorge Santos has now finally stated that he expects the Italian to remain at Chelsea next season.

Jorginho arrived at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri back in 2018. The Italian manager, however, left Chelsea after just a year in charge. Ever since, Jorginho has been repeatedly linked with a return to former club Napoli. His agent Santos even stated in March this year that Jorginho was open to a return to the Naples club.

Jorge Santos' recent comments are however more positive for Chelsea supporters as he has claimed Jorginho is happy to stay at Chelsea next season despite interest from 'main teams' in Europe.

Jorginho's agent Joao Santo: "Obviously, he won the Champions League, and therefore there are enquiries from the main teams in Europe." [Radio Marte]



Santos said,

“Jorginho is very good, he has won the Europa League and the Champions League and now the goal is to win the Euros. Yesterday [against Switzerland] he showed serious, proactive football with results."

“Obviously he won the Champions League and therefore there are enquiries from the main teams in Europe. But in my opinion he will stay at Chelsea next year because the next goal is to play the World Cup in Qatar with Italy."

“And by staying at Chelsea he has great chances of doing so.”

Jorginho's stay at Chelsea has always been subject to speculation

Chelsea v Leicester City - Premier League

Jorginho was a key figure at Chelsea in Maurizio Sarri's lone season as he started all but one of the league games that campaign. However, with Sarri's departure and Lampard's arrival, Jorginho's future at Chelsea came under question almost immediately as numerous reports claimed a link-up with Maurizio Sarri in Italy was on the cards.

He was a regular under Lampard as he went on to play 44 games in all competitions under the Englishman. During that time, reports linking him with a move away from Chelsea died down reasonably.

Lampard then left Chelsea in January and Thomas Tuchel replaced him at the helm. Jorginho was once again linked with a return to Italy as reports claimed Tuchel did not have the Italian in his plans. Jorginho has however been a regular under Tuchel, missing just two games since the German's appointment.

Italy have conceded just 2 goals in Jorginho's last 10 games.



- 8 clean sheets

- 8 wins

- 27 goals scored

- 27 goals scored
- 2 goals conceded

With Jorginho being a regular in Tuchel's XI there seems to be truth in Santos' statement and Jorginho can be expected to remain at London next season.

