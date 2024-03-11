"There was no excuse for that" - Pundit says Arsenal star Kai Havertz should have been sent off for 'blatant dive' in win against Brentford

Pat Nevin has insisted Kai Havertz should have been sent off in Arsenal's 2-1 win against Brentford last Saturday (March 9).

Havertz bagged an 86th-minute winner for the Gunners to take them to the top of the Premier League. They remained there after Liverpool and Manchester City settled on a 1-1 draw at Anfield the next day.

The Germany international took his tally for the season to nine goals and three assists in 38 games across competitions. But, that wasn't the only significant moment for the attacker as Arsenal edged out Brentford.

Kai Havertz was on a yellow card when he dramatically went down in the Bees' box. He looked for a penalty by suggesting Nathan Collins had fouled him but VAR waved away his appeals.

Collins made no contact with the Gunners' in-form attacker and it could be argued he should have received a second yellow card. He popped up with the vital winner but the visitors felt he shouldn't have been on the pitch.

Pat Nevin gave his verdict on Havertz's dive and admitted he was angered by the German's antics. The former Chelsea winger wrote in the BBC Football Extra newsletter:

"Kai doesn’t always endear himself to opposition fans and his blatant dive against Brentford, which should have resulted in a sending off, will understandably anger many, as it did me. There was no excuse for that, but right at this minute I suspect the Arsenal fans couldn’t care less."

Expand Tweet

Havertz joined Arsenal from Chelsea last summer in a £67.5 million deal. He endured a difficult start to the season but has become an important asset for Mikel Arteta's title challengers.

Mikel Arteta claims it's 'impossible not to love' Arsenal's Kai Havertz

Mikel Arteta heralded Kai Havertz as an 'exceptional player'.

Kai Havertz's resurgence has caused Arsenal fans to backtrack on their doubts about his signing. He scored a similarly crucial last-gasp winner against Brentford (0-1) in the reverse fixture in November.

Arteta was lavished praise on Havertz after his side's win at the Emirates on Saturday. The Spanish coach highlighted the home supporters signing the player's name (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"If someone told me that after the first 2 or 3 months the whole stadium is singing Havertz song with that passion, it would be hard to believe! That’s what happens to good people and an exceptional player. It’s impossible not to love him."

Expand Tweet

Havertz's goal means the Gunners control the three-horse title race with 10 points left. They sit top of the league, with a one-point lead over second-placed Liverpool and a two-point lead over City who are third.