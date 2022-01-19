"There is an exit clause in his contract" - Mario Balotelli wanted by Newcastle United, claims club president

Former Italy international Mario Balotelli could be set for a third spell in the Premier League.

According to reports emerging from Turkey, the player is wanted by Newcastle United, who're actively looking to bolster their squad.

Following the club's Saudi takeover last year, the Magpies have been linked with a host of players, while successfully landing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

Now they've supposedly set their sights on the former Manchester City and Liverpool striker.

He's currently plying his trade with Turkish side Adana Demirspor and its president Murat Sancak has admitted to having received enquiries for him.

Speaking to local news outlet Fanatik, he said:

“An Arab team made an offer for Balotelli yesterday. We refused.”

“We said, we do not intend to sell.

“Newcastle United were considering signing Balotelli, but so far they have not made us an offer.

“There is an exit clause in his contract. I will not tell you the number.”

The 31-year-old has scored eight goals and made four assists in 20 appearances this season for the Blue Lightnings.

This blistering run of form has led to many clubs reviving interest in him.

Balotelli is no stranger to the Premier League

His first spell in the English top-flight came with Manchester City from 2010 to 2013, winning the FA Cup and the league title.

Following a brief return to Serie A, the striker came back to the Premier League in 2014 to join Liverpool for £16 million.

However, the striker struggled to replicate his City form at Anfield, scoring just four goals all season before returning to Milan the following year.

He failed to shine there too, and was sold permanently to French side Nice in 2016, where he recaptured his mojo.

After two-and-a-half seasons, the Italian saw brief stints at Marseille, Brescia and second-tier team Monza before joining Adana last summer.

