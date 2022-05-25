×
"There was no expectation" - Luka Modric delivers his honest opinion on PSG star Kylian Mbappe snubbing Real Madrid

Aditya Singh
Modified May 25, 2022 11:42 AM IST
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has shared his thoughts on Kylian Mbappe deciding to stay with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Croatian stated that there had been talks for over a year but the Los Blancos players weren't sure if the transfer was going to materialize.

After a long-drawn transfer saga, Mbappe decided to sign a new contract with PSG that will keep him at the club until 2025. Real Madrid had offered him a contract as well but the Frenchman chose the Ligue 1 champions.

The Spanish champions will now shift their focus to their Champions League final against Liverpool on May 28 at the Stade de France. In an interview with Marca ahead of the match, Modric spoke about Mbappe's decision and said:

"We didn't know anything. There was no expectation. We talked about it a lot, for a year, but we didn't know anything, if it was going to happen or not, and that's why we have to close this topic and not talk about it, said the Croatian midfielder. We have the Champions League final, which is the most important thing of all."

The Croatian added that the 13-time Champions League winners are "above any player" and have great young talent in their current squad as well. He said:

"Real Madrid will continue to be at the top, above any player, anything, and there is no need to go over and over again. that we have a very good team, many players who can grow a lot, who have had a great season and maybe value what we have here. Players who maybe some of them will become great stars in the future."

"Have done very, very well this season" - Luka Modric picks players who could be Real Madrid's Mbappe after the Frenchman decided to stay at PSG

Modric was also asked in the interview who could be Madrid's star as Mbappe is for PSG. He named some of his current teammates and highlighted their achievements this season.

He said:

"It could be Vinicius. It could be Rodrygo. We have Camavinga and Valverde, who are young, who have done very, very well this season, and not only this one, but also seasons ago. And we have won the Super Cup , and we've won the league in a very good way, and that's why we have to appreciate what this team has done and I think it can continue to grow."
Real Madrid will hope to add a third trophy this season after winning the Supercopa de Espana and the La Liga title. They will face Liverpool in what is a repeat of the 2018 Champions League title, which Madrid won 3-1.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
