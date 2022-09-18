“There are far more things that unite them than things that separate them” – PSG star Vitinha explains what Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have in common

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Vitinha has claimed that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are united by their desire to keep achieving more instead of resting on their laurels.

The two superstars continue to divide opinions between fans and contemporaries alike over who is better. Whichever side of the debate one may be on, it cannot be denied that both Messi and Ronaldo are the two most successful players in the last two decades.

Between them, they have 12 Ballon d'Ors, with the Argentine icon winning seven and the Portuguese legend five. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has won five UEFA Champions League trophies against Messi's four.

The former Barcelona star's dribbling and playmaking abilities separate him from the rest of the pack. CR7, on the other hand, is known for scoring goals at a relentless rate and has a knack for making tangible contributions on the biggest of occasions.

Vitinha, who joined Le Parisiens this summer from FC Porto, is one of the few players to have been teammates with both Ronaldo and Messi. The Portugal international chose to sit on the fence when it was his turn to choose between the two.

He told O Jogo (h/t PSG Talk):

"There are far more things that unite them than things that separate them. They each have their own way of playing and their own characteristics, but the things that unite them are immense. The will to always want more, without taking into account what they have already earned, is part of it."

Vitinha continued:

"If I won half of what they won, that would be amazing! The desire to keep scoring goals, making assists, playing great games, helping the team… That’s what defines them as the best of all time and I’m privileged to have had the time to play with them.”

FIFA World Cup 2022 could be Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's last

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won virtually every trophy put in front of them, be it an individual or team title. However, they are yet to win the FIFA World Cup, which continues to be the missing piece to their career's jigsaw puzzle.

Pele and Diego Maradona are two more names that are synonymous with the greatest footballers in the world debate. The Brazilian legend won three World Cups (1958, 1962, 1970) while his Argentine counterpart won it once in 1986.

If one of Ronaldo or Messi wins the elusive FIFA World Cup, then the 'GOAT' debate can be settled once and forever - especially when it comes to titles won. However, time is running out for both of them.

The Manchester United striker is 37 years old while the PSG playmaker is 35. Hence, this could be their last World Cup. They will know the importance it carries for their legacy, which, immortal as it may be, can still be magnified with the addition of arguably the most coveted trophy in football.

