"There is a gap there" - Manchester United urged to hand young forward a chance in the first team following Cristiano Ronaldo's exit

Former Chelsea player Gus Poyet has urged Manchester United to give young Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri a chance in the first team, with Cristiano Ronaldo now out of the club. The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar is now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, which has left other players with an opportunity to impress manager Erik ten Hag and cement their place in the squad.

Speaking to OLBG, Poyet expressed the features that made his compatriot Pellistri a good player:

"Pellistri is a right-winger; old-fashioned winger, one-to-one, speed, delivery and assists to the players. He likes to work and help the full-back and when he went to Manchester United he was very young and, because of his stature as a not very big player, to get into English football and a team like Manchester United is not easy."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“There are many options in Europe for Facundo on loan move”. Facundo Pellistri’s agent La Salvia: “It’s clear that Manchester United want him to stay at the club. However, we need him to play”, tells @SebasGiovanelli “There are many options in Europe for Facundo on loan move”. Facundo Pellistri’s agent La Salvia: “It’s clear that Manchester United want him to stay at the club. However, we need him to play”, tells @SebasGiovanelli 🔴🇺🇾 #MUFC“There are many options in Europe for Facundo on loan move”. https://t.co/zneo5CgwBA

The 21-year-old was sent on loan to Alaves in January 2021, spending a year and a half with the Spanish outfit before returning to Old Trafford last summer. There are rumors that further loan spells are likely for the Penarol academy graduate. However, Poyet thinks he can fight for a spot in the first team, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo out:

"So he went on loan, it didn’t work for him at Alaves in Spain, but when you suffer and you are not playing regularly, you grow up as a person quickly. If it doesn’t affect your confidence, you become a stronger person and that will help you on the pitch."

Poyet, who is currently the head coach of Greece, further lauded Pellistri for his impressive debut against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup earlier this month, when he set up the second goal in a 3-0 win.

"I think it was great to see him the other day when he made his debut after so many years. But you also need things to happen, sometimes very simple. Ronaldo going opens a place in the squad in the front three. With Ronaldo in the team, with Rashford, with Martial, with Anthony, with Bruno coming wide, for him to break into the squad it was difficult."

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC 🗯 The boss was asked about @FPellistri07 's future at United in a recent fan Q&A... 🗯 The boss was asked about @FPellistri07's future at United in a recent fan Q&A... 📈#MUFC

The former Chelsea star said that the ball was now in Pellistri's court:

"Now Ronaldo left and there is a gap there, and then it is up to you. Get in there in training, convince the coach to put you on the bench - even if it is a cup game - and then, when you have twenty minutes, that is your moment."

He added:

"So if it is true that the coach wants him to stay, it is because he is looking to bring him in slowly and make him a Manchester United player. Which, for Uruguay football, would be amazing."

Manchester United look to make summer move for Victor Osimhen

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a summer move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to Italian sports outlet Il Mattino. The Red Devils have been searching for a striker to lead the line for some time now and Osimhen could be the ideal target.

Since arriving in Naples from Lille, the Nigerian striker has been one of the most prolific finishers in European football, scoring 13 goals in all competitions this season. His performances have not gone unnoticed and Manchester United are said to be keen to bring him to Old Trafford.

However, Napoli's ongoing title charge could make it difficult for the club to release him. Osimhen's current deal with Napoli is set to expire in 2025, and the Nigerian is expected to command a transfer fee in the region of £130 million.

Manchester United will hope to reach a favorable agreement for the forward quickly before other European powers swoop in. Osimhen's form and potential make him an attractive target for the Red Devils, but they will need to act fast to secure his signature.

