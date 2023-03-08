"There is a great buzz and belief" - Ex-Manchester United makes Premier League title admission about Arsenal 

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has backed Arsenal to go all the way and win the Premier League this season. He also admitted that while Manchester City were his pick so far, they have dropped points in the title race.

The Gunners have been on top of the Premier League table for some time and have been in top form. Mikel Arteta's men are five points ahead of the Cityzens right now with 12 matches left in the season.

Speaking to Metro, Brown claimed that he was surprised by the Gunners and stated that their ability to score late goals has made him change his mind about the title race. He said:

"All season we've seen Arsènal doing what they're doing and you're thinking surely they can't keep this up, like everyone else but they do! They keep on scoring late goals and getting these late winners at the end. Looking at the team, you can see there is a great buzz and great belief. I would have said Man City as I see them just drilling out three points week by week but I'm changing my mind…"

Highlighting the north London outfit's ability to grind out results, Brown continued:

"Arsenal have been scraping results but they keep doing it. So I'm going to go with Arsenal. It's the first time I've said that all season, as I've always thought it would be City with the players they have."

"But there is a long way to go and Man City won't take the pressure off, so it'll be a fascinating run-in. You have to give credit to Arsènal where they are at the moment. I don't think anybody would have predicted how it has gone for them this season."

Ian Wright on Arsenal's Premier League title challenge

Formers Gunners forward Ian Wright is still not confident about Arsenal's Premier League title challenge but believes the next two games will define their season. The striker-turned-pundit claims Fulham and Crystal Palace could trouble the Gunners in the London derbies and spoil the party.

Wright said:

"When you look at Arsènal's next two [top-flight] games, Fulham and [Crystal] Palace, they are two teams who can both cause Arsènal problems."

Wright continued:

"If they get something out of one of those games, it could be a problem. Palace for Arsènal at home is a difficult game. We probably have to win all of our [remaining] games. Arsènal have got Liverpool away [coming up], this Liverpool… the rebirth! They've assembled again! From now till the end of the season, you can't call anything."

Arsenal have to face Sporting Lisbon before they return to Premier League action against Fulham at the weekend. They will face the Portuguese outfit in the Round of 16 of the Europa League on Thursday (9 March).

