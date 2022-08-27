“There hasn’t been any interest in him before this crisis” – Paul Merson feels Liverpool signing Arsenal linked player would be ‘panic buy’

Arsenal legend Paul Merson believes Liverpool would be panicking if they were to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, who had been linked with the Gunners.

Despite being the frontrunner to sign Tielemans this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano warned Arsenal that other clubs could become interested in the Belgian.

Off the back of this, Liverpool have been a side touted to potentially target the Leicester midfielder, with Jurgen Klopp's side encountering injury issues.

Midfield duo Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones are currently sidelined and the Reds have had a difficult start to the season.

However, Merson believes a move for Tielemans would be a desperate one, writing for Daily Star:

"One name that keeps cropping up is Youri Tielemans, who was dropped to the bench by Leicester last weekend as he continues to angle for a move. I'm just not sure if he suits Liverpool. I might be wrong but if they do go for him, it's a panic buy. There hasn't been any interest in him before this mini-crisis."

The Anfield giants have started the season with a 2-2 draw against Fulham, a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Merson alludes to the lack of form perhaps being behind the attempts to sign Tielemans, adding:

"I don't like that - when you lose a couple of games and all of a sudden, you buy someone who wasn't even on the radar."

Tielemans has a year left on his contract at the King Power Stadium, which is why he is a name being mentioned for transfer this summer.

He made 50 appearances last season, scoring seven goals and contributing five assists.

Liverpool manager Klopp looking to strengthen his squad

The Reds boss is considering reinforcements

It had appeared that the Reds boss was satisfied with the squad at his disposal heading into the season.

Even when Thiago came off with a hamstring problem in the season-opening draw with Fulham, he played down targeting a new midfielder.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund coach seems to have changed his stance on the situation following the disappointing defeat to Manchester United on Monday.

He told reporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Bournemouth (via Sky Sports):

"You can imagine, we are actually working constantly on these kind of things but there are reasons why sometimes they don't happen,"

He continued,

"Sometimes it is too expensive, sometimes it's not the right player. Then, the situation changes, but one thing that stays really important is that it needs to be the right player. We are working but we will see. If something will happen or not, I don't know."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett