"There were a hundred excuses" - Bodo/Glimt boss explains difference between facing Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and Jose Mourinho's Roma

Bodo/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen has expressed his admiration for Mikel Arteta after their recent 1-0 defeat against Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League. He compared the experience of locking horns with the Gunners boss to that of facing AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho.

The Gunners made it three wins from three in Group A of the continental competition at the Aspmyra Stadion on Thursday (13 October). Bukayo Saka scored the winner in the 24th minute of the contest. Earlier, the north London outfit won 3-0 against the Norwegian outfit at the Emirates Stadium on 6 October.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Knutsen was asked if he met with Arteta after the match. He replied (via The Boot Room):

"No. He's in the game and busy with his job. It wasn't like that when we met Roma. There were a hundred excuses then. It's been a very different attitude with Arsenal. That's the way it should be, you have to have respect for each other."

Bodo/Glimt faced Roma in the UEFA Europa Conference League four times last season. After registering a 6-1 home win in the group stage, the Norwegian outfit were held to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture. The two teams once again met each other in the quarterfinals, and the Serie A outfit emerged victorious 5-2 on aggregate.

Knutsen lauded Arteta's efforts and added:

"I hope we can have the opportunity to visit Arsenal and get inspiration. The way Arteta has developed the team is extremely impressive."

Arsenal have opened the ongoing season in imperious form, registering 11 wins out of 12 games across all competitions. The club are currently atop both the Premier League standings and the UEFA Europa League Group A.

The Gunners are next scheduled to be in action against Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday (16 October).

Paul Merson predicts outcome of upcoming Arsenal-Leeds United clash

In his column for Sportskeeda, former England forward Paul Merson predicted a 3-0 Gunners win against Leeds United on Sunday. He wrote:

"You've got to give credit where it's due – Arsenal have played very well this season. Over the years, you just wouldn't know if they'd win this match."

He added:

"I'd be shocked if they don't win this weekend, and I haven't had that feeling in several years. Leeds will jump out of the blocks at a hundred miles an hour, but they will eventually take over and rip them to shreds."

