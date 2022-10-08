“There is no interest from the French champions” – Transfer expert dismisses rumors about PSG entering talks to sign Chelsea star

Chelsea star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s radar despite recent reports by Foot Mercato.

Aubameyang recently joined the Blues as he completed a move from Barcelona on the deadline day of the summer transfer window.

However, there are reports suggesting that the Parisians are already considering making a move for the former Arsenal striker next summer. His contract at Stamford Bridge will run until June 2024.

CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs dismissed those claims as the journalist reported that there was no interest from the French champions for Aubameyang. Here's what he tweeted:

"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not on PSG's radar. There is no interest from the French champions. Told Chelsea have not held any talks on Aubameyang with PSG."

Aubameyang has scored two goals in five games across all competitions since joining Chelsea this summer. His team currently sit in fourth spot in the Premier League table, having collected 16 points from eight games.

PSG, meanwhile, are in first place in the Ligue 1 table. Christophe Galtier's men have 25 points from their first nine games of the season so far this campaign.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter opened up on his team's midfield

Graham Potter after his team's Premier League win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Graham Potter recently opened up about the depth of his squad. The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager picked up his third win at the club with a 3-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (8 October).

Talking to the media after the game, here's what he said (via football.london):

"I've not thought about the transfer window. I've been busy with three matches in a week. My answer is that any club has to be looking at how they can improve when the window is open, but my job is to help the players that are here."

When asked about the importance of keeping everyone happy at the club, here's what Potter added:

"Professional footballers want to play football but it's part of the deal of coming to Chelsea is that you have to be ready to help the team, play your role and fight for your place. As a coach, you need to explain the reasons why and accept sometimes."

