"There'll be a few more twists and turns" - Luke Chadwick names his Premier League title favorites between Liverpool and Manchester City

Former Premier League midfielder Luke Chadwick has backed Manchester City to edge Liverpool in the title race. The 41-year-old insists that there will be plenty of 'twists and turns' in the title race but Pep Guardiola's side should manage to retain their title.

However, the former Manchester United star believes that Liverpool will now be more confident than ever following their League Cup triumph. Jurgen Klopp's side endured a difficult trophyless campaign last time out. They won their first piece of silverware of the season on Sunday, beating Chelsea in the League Cup final.

Thomas Tuchel's side went toe-to-toe with the Reds for 120 minutes but the Merseysiders eventually grabbed the win on penalties with a 11-10 scoreline.

Chadwick, however, believes that Manchester City remain the favourites for the Premier League title. Chadwick told CaughtOffside:

“It’s the first domestic cup competition Klopp’s won at the club. That’ll give them huge confidence now, though I’m sure there’ll be a few more twists and turns in the title race before the end of the season."

“It’s going to be Liverpool or City, and though I still fancy City to win it, I think Liverpool will push them close and I think we could have one of the most exciting run-ins we’ve had in years."

Virgil van Dijk:"If someone doesn't believe in the title race any more, then don't come and support us because you have to have belief that we can win games and turn this around. There are still so many games to play."

Manchester City are currently six points ahead of Klopp's side but the Reds have a game in hand. Pep Guardiola's side will be up against their local rivals Manchester United this weekend and it could prove to be a difficult game for them.

The Anfield-based club have already won the League Cup and are still in contention in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Chadwick, being a Manchester United fan, fears the possibility that their ardent rivals could win a treble or possibly even a quadruple. The 41-year-old continued:

“There’s plenty of tough games for both of them but I still fancy City to win it. Liverpool are competing on four fronts of course, and as a United fan I wouldn’t want to see them winning a treble or even a quadruple!"

Manchester City and Liverpool could take the Premier League title race down to the wire

Over the last few years, Manchester City and Liverpool have been excellent competitors to each other. It is evident that they are levels above the rest of the teams in the Premier League.

They said the Premier League title race was over by Christmas. What a finale we've got on our hands...

Pep Guardiola will know that the Reds could be pushing them up to the last game. Fans might get to witness an exciting finale to the Premier League just like the 2018-19 season.

That season, Manchester City won the title with 98 points but the gap between them and Klopp's side was just one point.

