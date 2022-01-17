“There are a lot of French people who have hatred” – Patrice Evra lashes out after being ‘fed up’ with PSG critics in Champions League 

Patrice Evra has opened up on the hatred PSG receive from French people, because of their failure to win the UEFA Champions League thus far.

The 40-year-old knows it is quite complicated to win the competition, and believes there are no favourites. However, he has thrown his support behind not only Les Parisiens, but also other French clubs to win the competition this term.

Paris Saint-Germain



The schedule for the Champions League Round of 16 match against Real Madrid has been confirmed: Tuesday 15 February 2022 at Parc des Princes, 9pm (CET), and Wednesday 9 March 2022 at Santiago-Bernabéu, 9pm (CET).

"The Champions League is complicated. There cannot be a favourite," Patrice Evra said in an interview with Telefoot. "But my desire is for a French club to win the Champions League," added the former Manchester United left-back.

Patrice Evra then went on to slam the French people who don't want PSG to win the Champions League. The 40-year-old said in this regard:

"I’m fed up that when Paris arrives in the semi-finals or in the final, you feel that there are a lot of French people who have hatred and who really don’t want Paris to win the Champions League."

It is worth noting that PSG have come close to winning the UEFA Champions League in recent years. The Parisians made it to the final in 2020, where they lost 1-0 to treble-winning Bayern Munich.

Les Parisiens reached the semi-finals last season, where they crashed out to Manchester City. Evra believes it is only a matter of time before they climb to the pinnacle of European football. He said:

"Me, that (winning the Champions League) is all I want for them. I think PSG, if not this year, they will win it one day."

How PSG have fared in the Champions League this season

The Parisians will look to go all the way in Europe this season.

PSG concluded their Champions League group-stage campaign in second position in Group A, finishing a point behind first-placed Manchester City. The Parisians recorded three victories, two draws and one defeat in their six games in the competition this season.

They will lock horns with Real Madrid in a blockbuster Round of 16 clash in February. It remains to be seen if PSG are able to emerge out of that unscathed and continue their quest to win their maiden Champions League title.

