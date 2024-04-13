“There are a lot but I’ll say” - Eduardo Camavinga names player who complains the most at Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga spoke with Oh my Goal France about a lot of topics and one of them was the Real Madrid player that complains the most. The French midfielder went with Dani Ceballos, even though he admitted that there are a lot of Merengues players who complain a lot.

"The player who complains the most at Real Madrid? There are a lot but I’ll say Dani Ceballos," Camavinga said, via Madrid Universal.

Ceballos has been with Real Madrid since 2017, while he spent a couple of years with Arsenal, on loan from the Spanish giants (2019-2021). This year, he has played 21 games across all competitions and has one goal and one assist.

As for Eduardo Camavinga, he signed with the Merengues back in 2021 and has emerged as a key member of the lineup. This season, he has appeared in 34 games across all competitions, with three assists.

Eduardo Camavinga picks former Real Madrid player as best teammate

Eduardo Camavinga was asked to pick his best teammate in his career with Real Madrid and the French national team. The French midfielder initially wanted to choose Kylian Mbappe, but eventually went with a former Merengues striker and more specifically, Karim Benzema.

"Best player I’ve played with? If I had to choose one. Kylian Mbappe isn’t with me on a daily basis, so I’d say Karim Benzema," Eduardo Kamavinga said, via Football Espana.

Benzema spent 14 years with Real Madrid (2009-2023) and played a total of 439 games, scoring 238 goals. During his last two seasons with the Merengues, he helped the club win the UEFA Champions League, the La Liga, and the Copa Del Rey. The French star striker joined Al-Ittihad last summer.

As for Kylian Mbappe, he will leave PSG after the end of the season and is expected to sign with Real Madrid, who want to reignite the Galacticos era. Mbappe is finalizing a deal with the Merengues, but it is unclear when it will be made official.

It could become official if PSG loses to Barcelona and gets eliminated by the UCL, otherwise, he will join the club once the season is over.

Poll : Will Eduardo Camavinga and Real Madrid win the La Liga title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion