“There’s been a lot of inconsistency” - Mark Schwarzer admits he isn’t overly excited with how 26-year-old Chelsea star has performed this season

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has not been impressed by Robert Sanchez's performance for the Blues this season. He highlighted that the goalkeeper was inconsistent and called for Djordje Petrovic to take over as the #1 at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Football London, Schwarzer admitted that Petrovic lacked experience at the top level, but wanted the young goalkeeper to play more. He believes that Mauricio Pochettino will find it hard to pick between the two shot-stoppers when they are both fit. He said:

"Look, I've not been overly sort of excited about the way that Robert Sanchez has played. I think there's been a lot of inconsistency. I think it's tough for any goalkeeper coming into that team at the moment because of the instability. They've obviously had a lot of injuries along the way and obviously, Robert Sanchez is now one of those injured players. So it does give Petrovic an opportunity to stake a claim. The one thing against Petrovic is just a complete lack of experience right at this level."

He added:

"But the only way you get it is by playing games, right? And he's forced in that position. Now, Pochettino's forced to play him because of the injury of Sanchez. And yes, it is an opportunity now because if he sets the world a light in his performances for Chelsea in this period of time, it's going to be more difficult for Pochettino to make the change again and bring Robert Sanchez back in."

Petrovic made his debut for Chelsea when Sanchez came off injured during the Blues' loss to Everton. He has impressed so far and also saved a penalty in the shootout win over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.

Djordje Petrovic got advice from Robert Sanchez ahead of Chelsea debut

Djordje Petrovic revealed that he spoke to Robert Sanchez ahead of the Everton game and hinted that they were aware of a possible injury to the Spaniard. He claimed that the main advice he got from the former Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper was to remain calm and not feel the pressure.

"You feel the pressure a little bit, but I spoke with Toni [Jimenez] and Hilario [goalkeeper coach], and they told me to just play my game and to play normally. They said not to think too much because you don't have time to do it. Before the game I spoke with Rob [Sanchez], and he told me to be calm and not feel the pressure. That was it," Petrovic said (via GOAL).

Petrovic has played three Premier League matches and has kept a clean sheet in one. Chelsea have won two of the matches he has started and lost one.