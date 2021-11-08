"There are a lot of players who deserve the Ballon d'Or" - Alisson on Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah's chances of winning the coveted award

Liverpool number one Alisson Becker has said that his teammate Mohamed Salah has a chance of winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. He added, though, that Salah will face tough competition from the other contenders.

Alisson said that Salah deserves this year's Ballon d'Or award, but that can be said of some of the other contenders too. Speaking to Brazilian outlet TNT Sport (via the Mirror), the Liverpool goalkeeper said:

"For sure. He’s deserving, yes, for what he’s been showing. Not only this season, he’s a very constant (consistent) player. I believe that the Ballon d'Or votes counts with the other seasons as well. But it gets very difficult; there are a lot of players who deserve it."

Alisson Becker named Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski as another player deserving of this year's Ballon d'Or award. The Brazilian said:

"If we talk about deserving, there are many players... for example, Lewandowski, who’s a guy who’s been doing absurd things in recent seasons, breaking records. Salah too, breaking records. And other players out there with a lot of class winning titles. For sure, anyone who comes out a winner will be deserving."

However, Alisson said that he would be happy if his Liverpool teammate won the Ballon d'Or award this year. He said so because he thinks Salah is a great professional who works hard for the team. Alisson said in this regard:

"A guy who works not only for him, but who works for the team as well. A guy who takes care of himself, a great professional. He’s certainly deserving (of the Ballon d'Or), yes. I’ll definitely be very happy if he wins an award like this, because he is really someone who works really hard, and helps us a lot. So surely, he’s deserving."

Mohamed Salah could become Liverpool's first Ballon d'Or winner since 2001

If Mohamed Salah wins the 2021 Ballon d'Or award, he will become the first Liverpool player to lift the prestigious accolade since Michael Owen did it in 2001. However, the 29-year-old winger is not one of the favourites for this year's award.

That's because Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho all have a better chance of winning the Ballon d'Or award this year. The closest Salah has come to winning the Ballon d'Or award was back in 2019. He finished fifth in the standings, behind Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and his Liverpool teammates Virgil Van Dijk and Sadio Mane.

Mohamed Salah has had an excellent start to his 2021-22 campaign. The Liverpool talisman has scored 15 goals in as many appearances across competitions so far this season.

