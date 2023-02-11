"There are a lot of similarities" - Manchester City star compares Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with Pep Guardiola 

Manchester City skipper Ilkay Gundogan has compared Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to Pep Guardiola. The Germany international has worked with both during his time at the Etihad following his £21 million move from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

While the German has been managed by Guardiola during his time at Manchester City, he has also worked with Arteta, who was the Cityzens' assistant manager between 2016 and 2019.

The Spaniard is currently doing an incredible job as Arsenal manager and the Gunners currently sit atop the Premier League table with a lead of five points over Manchester City.

Ilkay Gundogan has heaped praise on Arteta and claimed that his tactics are similar to those employed by Guardiola. The Manchester City captain has insisted that his side views winning against Aston Villa and Arsenal as a responsibility.

The midfielder told Sky Germany, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“They have a coach who I respect and know well from his time with us. There are a lot of similarities with Pep. Their approach is almost identical to ours and if you look at their first team, it’s clear that on a good day, they can compete with any opponent."

“A few weeks ago we beat them in the FA Cup and felt how uncomfortable they are to play against. If they have the ball, they can punish other teams. Our responsibility is to get three points against Aston Villa and then go to London and beat Arsenal."

The German concluded:

“You just have to look at the consistency with which both teams perform at the highest level. Arsenal play excellent football, have beaten many great teams. And, of course, Pep knows exactly what to expect. This is where the two best coaches in the league meet.”

The Gunners host Brentford on Saturday (11 February). Meanwhile, Manchester City host Aston Villa on Sunday and will make a trip to the Emirates next Wednesday (15 February).

Manchester City want Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta back if Pep Guardiola leaves

Manchester City are reportedly considering Gunners boss Arteta as their next boss if Guardiola leaves at the end of the season. As per Four Four Two, the Cityzens are huge admirers of the work the Spaniard has done at the Emirates so far.

The Cityzens are going through an uncertain period following an investigation from the Premier League over breaching Financial Fair Play rules. This has led to speculation about Guardiola's future at the club. The Spaniard had previously made it clear earlier that he would leave if it was proven that the club had lied to him.

