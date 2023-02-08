Manchester City are reportedly considering Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as their next boss if Pep Guardiola leaves at the end of the season. As per Four Four Two, the Cityzens are huge admirers of the work the Spaniard has done at the Emirates so far.

Manchester City are going through an uncertain period following an investigation from the Premier League over financial rule-breaching. The situation has put Pep Guardiola's position at the club in serious doubt. The former Barcelona manager had previously made it clear earlier that he would leave if it was proven that the club had lied to him.

Four Four Two claims that the four-time Premier League-winning manager is unlikely to remain in charge at the Etihad beyond this season. The report claims that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are ready to make an offer for the Spaniard if he decides to quit.

At the same time, it has also been reported that the Sky Blues view Arteta as the perfect candidate to take over from Guardiola. Prior to taking charge at Arsenal, Arteta worked as Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City for more than three years.

The Spaniard left the Cityzens in December 2019 to become Arsenal manager, the club he represented for five years and where he retired. Arteta has since done a tremendous job at the Emirates and looks on course to lead them to their first Premier League title in almost two decades.

The report claims that Arteta left Manchester City for Arsenal because he was not assured of a pathway to replace Guardiola when he left. However, the chances of him leaving a project that is going so well to take over at the Etihad are slim.

Arteta has a strong connection with the Gunners since his playing days and the north London giants have also backed him during tough times. If the Spaniard can lead Arsenal to a Premier League title this campaign, it will be even more difficult for Manchester City to land him.

Gary Neville makes Manchester United title claim after Arsenal and Manchester City lose

Gary Neville has opened up on Manchester United's chances of winning the Premier League title this season. Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-1 last weekend while their direct title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City lost 1-0 each to Everton and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

Speaking on the Sky Sports podcast, Neville said:

"Look, I don't think Manchester United will get there, I think they will fall short. They're just not quite there and the Christian Eriksen injury will hurt but they're doing really, really well and they're competing again. They look happy, too, and that’s a really big thing. You need that. From that point of view, United are doing well."

"It's not ridiculous to say they could win the title. I don't think they will and I've never thought they will this season because it's a bit early for that but I would be getting worried if I was Manchester City. The fans will start getting worried now with the way they're playing and the way Pep Guardiola is tinkering with the team."

Neville concluded:

"United look a happy bunch; City look a bit moody and need to come out of that spell. Man City could easily still win the league but Man United are in a good position, too."

