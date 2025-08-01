"There was a lot of talk" - Al-Nassr target confirms he rejected chance to join Cristiano Ronaldo-led squad

David Hancko has admitted that he turned down the opportunity to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. He claimed that the chance to join Atletico Madrid changed his mind, despite having an agreement with the Saudi Pro League side.

Ad

Speaking to the media, Hancko said that he had talks with several clubs, but he did not receive any real offers. He revealed why he opted to join Atletico Madrid over Al-Nassr and said (via Tribal Football):

"The offer from Saudi Arabia was there. The story ended according to my desire, which was to play here. As soon as Atletico Madrid entered the deal, I wanted to come here. We wanted to come to Madrid."

Ad

Trending

"There was a lot of talk about interest from other clubs. However, there weren't many real offers. Two years ago, when I played here, I was very impressed. I wanted to play for one of the best clubs in the world."

Talking about Diego Simeone, he added:

"In the last few years of my career, I've been lucky with coaches. Cholo is one of the best in the world. It's a challenge for me. This team has a great level. I'll work hard."

Ad

The quotes come just days after a Feyenoord spokesperson slammed Al-Nassr for backing out of the deal. He told ESPN:

"It's truly scandalous how a club would treat a player this way. This has never happened before."

Hancho's decision has ended Renato Veiga's transfer from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese star is now the focus of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr target Chelsea defender Renato Veiga

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are still aiming to sign a defender, and Renato Veiga is their new target. The Chelsea star has no future at Stamford Bridge, and TBR Football have reported that the Saudi Pro League club is trying to take advantage of the situation.

Ad

Journalist Graeme Bailey told The Chelsea Chronicle:

"Chelsea have made it clear to Veiga there is no room for him at Stamford Bridge. They have done a deal for Jorrel Hato as we have revealed and they have made it clear they don't see him having a future with them at centre-half."

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea wanted €40 million to sell Veiga this summer when they were in talks with Atlético Madrid. The Saudi Pro League side have already signed Joao Felix from the Blues this summer, while also getting Angelo in 2023 for a reported £19 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More