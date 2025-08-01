"There was a lot of talk" - Al-Nassr target confirms he rejected chance to join Cristiano Ronaldo-led squad

David Hancko has admitted that he turned down the opportunity to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. He claimed that the chance to join Atletico Madrid changed his mind, despite having an agreement with the Saudi Pro League side.
Speaking to the media, Hancko said that he had talks with several clubs, but he did not receive any real offers. He revealed why he opted to join Atletico Madrid over Al-Nassr and said (via Tribal Football):
"The offer from Saudi Arabia was there. The story ended according to my desire, which was to play here. As soon as Atletico Madrid entered the deal, I wanted to come here. We wanted to come to Madrid."
"There was a lot of talk about interest from other clubs. However, there weren't many real offers. Two years ago, when I played here, I was very impressed. I wanted to play for one of the best clubs in the world."
Talking about Diego Simeone, he added:
"In the last few years of my career, I've been lucky with coaches. Cholo is one of the best in the world. It's a challenge for me. This team has a great level. I'll work hard."
The quotes come just days after a Feyenoord spokesperson slammed Al-Nassr for backing out of the deal. He told ESPN:
"It's truly scandalous how a club would treat a player this way. This has never happened before."
Hancho's decision has ended Renato Veiga's transfer from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese star is now the focus of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr target Chelsea defender Renato Veiga
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are still aiming to sign a defender, and Renato Veiga is their new target. The Chelsea star has no future at Stamford Bridge, and TBR Football have reported that the Saudi Pro League club is trying to take advantage of the situation.
Journalist Graeme Bailey told The Chelsea Chronicle:
"Chelsea have made it clear to Veiga there is no room for him at Stamford Bridge. They have done a deal for Jorrel Hato as we have revealed and they have made it clear they don't see him having a future with them at centre-half."
According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea wanted €40 million to sell Veiga this summer when they were in talks with Atlético Madrid. The Saudi Pro League side have already signed Joao Felix from the Blues this summer, while also getting Angelo in 2023 for a reported £19 million.