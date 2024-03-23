“There has been a lot of talk" - Barcelona star breaks silences amid reports of possible exit this summer

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo has broken silence regarding his future at the club amid rumors regarding his potential exit in the summer. The Uruguay international has been widely linked with a move to Bayern Munich in recent months but has claimed that he is more than happy at Camp Nou.

Araujo has insisted that he is fully focused on finishing the season with the Blaugrana and the upcoming Copa America with Uruguay. The 25-year-old said, as quoted by Barca Universal:

“There has been a lot of talk about this, but I’m happy at Barcelona. Besides, we have to finish the season well because there are still challenges ahead, including the Copa America with Uruguay."

Barcelona sporting director Deco and club president Joan Laporta have made it abundantly clear that Araujo is an indispensable member of the squad who they want to tie down with a new deal. His current deal expires in 2026 and the Catalan giants are looking to offer him a new deal but have been forced to delay contract talks because of their financial situations.

Araujo is regarded as one of the best defenders in world football in his age group and has been a key player under Xavi Hernandez over the last few years. While he is most comfortable at center-back, the 25-year-old can also be deployed at right-back.

The Uruguayan joined Barcelona in 2018 from Boston River and has since made 144 senior appearances for the Spanish giants. He has won three trophies during his time at Camp Nou and was also named in La Liga's Team of the Season last year.

Barcelona considering a move for former academy graduate following his progress at La Liga rivals: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering resigning former academy graduate Oscar Mingueza having been impressed with his showings at Celta Vigo. While the 24-year-old failed to live up to his potential at his boyhood club, he has been a revelation since his switch to the Balaídos in 2022.

The La Masia graduate made 66 senior appearances for the Blaugrana but struggled to make an impression. However, he has looked much improved since his switch to Celta Vigo and has particularly impressed with his versatility.

Mingueza is capable of playing either as a center-back or a right-back. He has also been deployed at left-back or even as a right-winger on several occasions by Rafael Benitez.

The Spain international has made 55 appearances for Celta Vigo so far and has been one of Celta's best players despite their struggles. He is contracted at the relegation-battling club until 2026 and could be ready for a move to a bigger club, possibly his boyhood club Barca.