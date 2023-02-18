"There is no magic formula" - Graham Potter cites Manchester City as he jumps to defend under-fire Chelsea star

Graham Potter has defended Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella amid heavy criticism from fans and pundits. The manager cited Manchester City's interest in the defender and claimed that a dip in form is normal for players.

Cucurella has had a tough time on the pitch this season and is reportedly having issues in his private life. Reports last week suggested the Spaniard's house was broken into soon after he joined Chelsea last summer.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match against Southampton, Potter took his chance to defend Cucurella. He claimed that Manchester City were interested in the player because of his potential, and a dip in form does not take that away. He said:

"If you do any research about Marc in Spain, [his] character was fantastic. The team that was interested in him [Manchester City], I don't think they'd be interested if he didn't have the character he has. In a footballer's career sometimes you have good moments and sometimes you don't have such good moments. You have to accept them when they're not and deal with them, deal with them like a grown person and try your best, which in fairness is what he is doing."

Potter continued:

"There is no magic formula. All he can do is keep playing well in training, keep working hard, and wait for the right opportunity. Our challenge is that the team has to win games and perform better and get some points because that takes the pressure off."

The Chelsea manager admitted that the results are not good but does not want the blame to be shifted onto one player, saying:

"In a situation where the results aren't going as you'd like them to go, then it is understandable, you are looking for someone to be critical of, someone to blame. As a team, we're not losing because of one individual. We're not in the situation because of one person. We're a team and a club, and we need to stick together and move forward."

Chelsea fans boo Marc Cucurella

Chelsea fans have not been pleased with Marc Cucurella's performances in recent matches and have voiced their opinion. A section of fans were heard booing the player as he made way for Ben Chilwell in the draw against West Ham United last week.

The boos were heard once again during midweek when Cucurella came on for Chilwell in the 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

Cucurella has made 26 appearances for the club, scoring no goals. So far this year, the Spaniard has won only 11 interceptions, completed five successful dribbles and had 21 successful tackles in the 1348 minutes he played.

