"There are many great teams following him" - Talent scout urges European giants to sign Arsenal star with 'great quality'

Talent scout Michele Fratini has urged Serie A giants Juventus to make a move for Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino as the winter transfer window approaches. The Italian believes the fast-rising Gunners playmaker possesses qualities the Old Lady currently lack.

It's been a promising start for Juventus in the Serie A so far this season. The Bianconeri currently occupy the second spot in the table with 26 points in 11 games, two points behind leaders Inter Milan.

After missing out on the Scudetto in each of the last three seasons, Max Allegri's side will be eager to return to the summit of Italian football this term. They are expected to enter the market and strengthen their squad to fight on all fronts.

According to Michelle Fratini, what the Old Lady currently lacks is a talented playmaker to connect the dots up front. The talent scout and intermediary who works across Italy has advised them to go for Arsenal's Charlie Patino.

“They need a playmaker because Juventus doesn’t have quality,” he told Rai Sports. “One player who builds the game could be Charlie Patino of Arsenal because he has great quality. There are many great teams following him.”

“[Patino] is a pure talent,” Fratini adds, labeling the Liberty City loanee a player of unique skills on UK shores. “He’s left-footed. He is the only (natural) playmaker in English football."

The scout went on to reveal the Arsenal star's transfer value to be €30 million while warning Juventus of interest from other Italian clubs such as Inter Milan and Napoli.

"He is wanted by all the top Italian clubs, such as Milan, Juventus, Inter and Napoli. He’ll cost 30 million euros. He’s very strong.”

