"There are many possibilities. I see them as real possibilities" - Former Barcelona star Bojan Krkic wants Lionel Messi to return to the La Liga club

Former Barcelona attacker Bojan Krkic has expressed his desire to see Lionel Messi return to the La Liga club before the Argentinian hangs up his boots.

La Pulga faces an uncertain future at Paris Saint-Germain as his contract ends in June. According to multiple reports, he is increasingly inclined towards leaving the club as a free agent this summer.

Messi will certainly not be short of options if he leaves the Parc des Princes outfit. Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the left-footed maestro has received an offer worth €400 million a year from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

A transfer to the United States has also been mooted as an option for the Argentinian icon. Major League Soccer club Inter Miami are reportedly prepared to offer him an equity stake in the club to convince him to join them.

Most fans, though, want to see Messi return to Barcelona before he hangs up his boots. It is worth noting that the forward was forced to reluctantly leave the Blaugrana in 2021 as the club could no longer afford his wages.

The La Liga giants are keen to re-sign the seven-time Ballon d'Or and are making moves to ease their financial constraints before making an offer for him. Messi, meanwhile, prefers to stay in Europe and there have been claims that he would welcome an offer from Xavi's side.

Krkic has said that he sees a real possibility of Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona this summer. The former Blaugrana attacker, though, admitted that there are no guarantees about it as well, telling Relevo:

"There are many possibilities (for Lionel Messi to return to Barca). I see them as real possibilities. Then anything can happen. But it can be."

Asked if he wishes to see the 2022 FIFA World Cup back at Camp Nou like any other Cule, Krkic said:

"Obviously. I believe that the Barca-Messi story has to end together. I don't know how, but together."

It now remains to be seen if Krkic's desire to see Messi back at Barcelona will come true.

Bojan Krkic played with Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Bojan Krkic rose through the ranks at Barcelona before making his senior debut in their 0-0 La Liga draw against Osasuna in September 2007. He left the Blaugrana for AS Roma in 2011 before eventually returning in 2013. His second stint with the club would then end the following year.

The Spaniard nevertheless made 163 appearances across competitions during his time at Camp Nou, bagging 41 goals and 19 assists. He notably also played 109 games alongside Lionel Messi during that period.

Poll : 0 votes