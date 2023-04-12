Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona? New report details current situation involving PSG superstar

Barcelona are making moves to re-sign Lionel Messi from Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), according to The Athletic.

The Argentinian's future with Les Parisiens is uncertain, as his contract expires at the end of the season. Talks over a new deal have stalled, and the player is now increasingly likely to leave.

Messi will certainly not be short of options if he leaves PSG this summer. He has reportedly received an offer worth €400 million per year from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal. The seven-time Ballon d'Or, though, prefers to continue playing in Europe.

A return to Barcelona would, thus, make sense for the forward, who reluctantly left the club in 2021. A source in the Blaugrana's first-team staff told The Athletic that they're keen to see Messi back at the club.

Those involved in the club's squad planning, meanwhile, have identified the 35-year-old as their top target in attack, according to the aforementioned source. They recognize that there has been an overreliance on Pedri in the final third and believe Messi would ease the pressure on the Spaniard.

Barcelona manager Xavi also maintains a good relationship with the PSG superstar. The tactician has a vision of how Messi would fit into his team, as per the report.

The Blaugrana have done the groundwork to improve their relationship with Messi, too. Club president Joan Laporta met his father and agent Jorge Messi in February to heal the wounds caused by the circumstances of the player's exit in 2021.

Messi, meanwhile, is opening up to the idea of potentially returning to the Camp Nou. It's felt in Catalonia that the left-footed maestro could consider an offer from the club.

Barcelona's financial issues could complicate move for PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Barcelona's well-documented financial problems could prove to be to a stumbling block in their bid to sign Lionel Messi. They will have to resolve their issues with La Liga before making an offer for the PSG superstar.

To ease the constraints, the Blaugrana are set to submit their new financial viability plan to La Liga, as per the aforementioned report. The club will only be able to register new players, including Lionel Messi, once the plan gets accepted.

A lot could depend on La Liga president Javier Tebas, who's not on the best terms with the Blaugrana. He has already stressed the need for the Camp Nou outfit to reduce their wage bill by €200 million.

