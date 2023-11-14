"There could be so many twists and turns" - Van Dijk explains what Liverpool need to do to challenge Manchester City

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has analyzed the start of his side's season by insisting there's much to play for in a potential title race with Manchester City.

The Reds have started the season promisingly, winning eight, drawing three, and losing one of 12 league games. Jurgen Klopp's men sit second in the Premier League, just a point behind leaders City.

Van Dijk has high hopes for the Merseysiders but admits that it's too early in the season to judge. The Dutch defender said regarding a potential title challenge (via Liverpool Echo):

"We need to see, we need a bit of luck, we need no injuries and need consistency."

He added:

"Overall this season we have been doing well but the season is not decided in November and there could be so many twists and turns, we all know that. You have all these aspirations, dreams, goals before the season and you want to compete until the very end in every competition we are in."

Liverpool bounced back from a shock 3-2 defeat to Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League with a confident 3-0 win against Brentford on Sunday (November 12). Van Dijk acknowledged how dropping points against the Bees could have led to turmoil:

"There is still so much to play for. It's going well, but if we had not got a result against Brentford we would have been in that downward spiral – from the outside world, of course – because you don't set it up nicely for the game after the international break. But we finished on a positive feeling."

Klopp's side last won the Premier League in 2020 and have been Manchester City's closest rivals for several years. However, last season was a regretful one as the Reds could only manage a fifth-placed finish, missing out on UEFA Champions League football.

The start of the 2023-24 campaign bodes well for Liverpool as they are looking likely to challenge the Cityzens. They'll be eager to push on once they return from the international break this week.

Jamie Carragher backs Liverpool to challenge Manchester City

The Reds icon reckons they can challenge for the title.

Jamie Carragher insists his former club can rival Manchester City for the Premier League title. He alluded to their recent tussles with Pep Guardiola's reigning champions, telling Sky Sports:

"Why shouldn’t Liverpool go there and believe that they can be in this title race? They are the one team that’s really pushed Manchester City over these last few years."

Klopp made several changes to his squad in the summer, particularly in midfield. The likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai all arrived.

Carragher added:

"It is a new Liverpool team, but they could still be Manchester City’s biggest challengers because they’ve got players and a manager who has been there before.”

The Reds can lay down a marker of being Manchester City's biggest threat this season when they are next in action. Klopp takes his troops to the Etihad to face the continental treble winners on November 25.